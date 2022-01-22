Nate Burleson Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What’s Nate Burleson’s Net Worth and Wage?

Nate Burleson is a Canadian tv host and former skilled soccer participant with a internet value of $18 million. Throughout his NFL profession Nate performed for groups just like the Minnesota Vikings, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Detroit Lions. Previous to his time within the NFL, Burleson performed faculty soccer on the College of Nevada. After retiring from sports activities, Nate pursued a profession as a TV host with networks like CBS and Nickelodeon. Apart from masking sports activities, Nate additionally covers leisure information. As well as, he’s additionally a longtime musical artist who performs below the stage title “New Stability.”

Early Years

Nathaniel Eugene Burleson was born on August nineteenth of 1981 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He was raised in a footballing household, as his father as soon as performed for the Calgary Stampeders. His brother additionally performed faculty ball for the College of Washington and Western Illinois College. One other brother performed for the Charlotte Bobcats within the NBA, whereas a 3rd brother performed faculty basketball for the College of Nevada.

When Nate’s father began enjoying in the US Soccer League, he moved to the US. Sadly, his father then grew to become injured, ending his profession. The household subsequently moved to Seattle, the place Nate attended elementary and highschool. Throughout his highschool years, he grew to become a star athlete, incomes the Athlete of the 12 months Award in Seattle. Not solely did he play soccer, however he additionally joined the monitor and subject workforce, profitable numerous monitor meet occasions.

After graduating from highschool, Burleson wished to attend the College of Washington and observe in his father’s footsteps. Sadly, he was not given a scholarship and attended the College of Nevada as a substitute. Throughout his faculty years, Burleson impressed with numerous information, together with main the NCAA in receiving yards and receptions per sport. He ended with a complete of twenty-two touchdowns and was given first-workforce All-American honors. Regardless of these accomplishments, Nate was not thought-about a significant speaking level within the NFL.

NFL Profession

After graduating wth a level in human improvement and household research, Burleson was picked within the third spherical of the 2003 NFL Draft, becoming a member of the Minnesota Vikings. He didn’t win a beginning spot throughout his rookie season, however by 2004 he was competing with Randy Moss. When Moss grew to become injured, Nate was capable of step in and document 1,000 receiving yards. He additionally earned a repute as a wonderful particular groups participant, returning three punts for greater than 90 yards. He’s the one participant in NFL historical past to perform this feat.

In 2006, Burleson signed a brand new seven-12 months contract with the Seattle Seahawks value $49 million. Nate as soon as once more impressed along with his new workforce whereas enjoying for his hometown. Nonetheless, he tore a ligament in his knee in 2008, ending his season. Throughout his tie with the Seahawks, Burleson recorded extra punt yards than some other franchise participant, and this document has not been overwhelmed. He additionally holds the franchise document for many profession punt return yards.

In 2010, Burleson signed a brand new contract with the Detroit Lions shortly after changing into a free agent. The 5-12 months deal was value $25 million. He then spent three years with the Lions earlier than tragedy struck. In 2013, he crashed his automobile and fractured his forearm in two locations. It was reported that the accident occured as a result of Nate was stretching to catch a pizza that was falling off the passenger seat. This harm affected his profession significantly, and he was minimize from the Lions in 2014. Nonetheless, he was given a 12 months’s provide of pizza from DiGiorno on account of his accident. He signed a one-12 months take care of the Cleveland Browns however was minimize months later. He formally retired not lengthy afterward. Nonetheless, he would stay lively on the earth of sports activities as a large receivers coach at a preparatory faculty in New Jersey.

Leisure Profession

Nate was exploring a possible broadcasting profession as early as 2012. After his retirement in 2014, he instantly started working for the NFL Community and have become a shade commentator for the Detroit Lions Tv Community shortly afterward. In 2016, he started internet hosting “Good Morning Soccer.” He then grew to become a studio analyst for “NFL on CBS.” He then branched out into different work with networks like Nickelodeon and Paramount+. In 2021, he received his first Sports activities Emmy Award.

Nate can also be a rapper who has collaborated with Wizdom on a number of tracks, below the stage title “New Stability.”

NFL Earnings

In 2020, it was reported that Burleson had earned roughly $33 million throughout his time within the NFL. This equates to about $3 million per season. $17 million was earned with the Lions, and Burleson earned an additional $14.5 million with the Seahawks. Because the story goes, Nate spent his first large paycheck from the Vikings on a brand new automobile and a few jewellery. Sadly, the jewellery turned out to be faux. Apparently, Nate knew they had been faux – and he believed that since he was an NFL participant, nobody would ever count on that the items had been knock-offs.

Actual Property

In 2016, it was reported that Nate Burleson had listed his residence in Newcastle, Washington. Priced at $2.95 million, the residence options 8,871 sq. toes of residing house, six bedrooms, a fire, a research, and hardwood flooring. Different highlights embrace a full bar, a health club, and a movie show.