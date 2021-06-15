Nathan Buckley’s girlfriend Alex Pike is now an influencer as she pruiks activewear on Instagram   

By Monique Friedlander For Every day Mail Australia

She was lately anointed as Melbourne’s hottest new sporting WAG.  

And Nathan Buckley’s girlfriend Alex Pike, 44, is now following within the footsteps of predecessors Rebecca Judd and Nadia Bartel by formally changing into an Instagram influencer. 

Posting to Instagram Tales on Tuesday, the beauty nurse uploaded a video of herself opening a bundle from a Melbourne model referred to as Northwear Energetic. 

The mother-of-three unwrapped a gray T-shirt emblazoned with the label’s brand, and made certain to tag the model within the caption.  

Alex, a former mannequin, seems to be an official promotor for the Northwear Energetic, and is pictured in an array of beautiful photographs on the model’s Instagram web page. 

It is no secret that spruiking manufacturers on Instagram is synonymous with the WAG way of life.  

Other than being a profitable supply of revenue, importing posts which can be sponsored by high-end manufacturers may make influencers seem extra glamorous just by affiliation.   

Alex and former Collingwood coach Nathan, 48, have been pictured collectively for the primary time final month.

The romance between the brand new couple, who’ve recognized one another since a minimum of the beginning of the 12 months, is stated to be ‘easy’.

‘They’re joyful. It is all good. It is simply very simple and comfy actually. They’ve a real connection,’ a buddy of the couple informed the Herald Solar.

The supply added that Alex is not after fame, and is not ‘daunted’ by the eye that comes with being a WAG both. 

‘They’re simply into regular stuff, yoga, pure well being, preserving match and staying optimistic,’ they stated.

Alex is a mom of three based mostly in South Yarra, simply outdoors Melbourne’s CBD, but additionally has a house in Albury.

The pair’s relationship emerged simply weeks after the champion midfielder introduced his cut up from his spouse of 18 years, Tania Minnici, final December. 

