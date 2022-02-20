Nathan Chen Backflips His Way Through Final Olympic Performance in 2022 – Gadget Clock





The figure skating portion of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games came to a close on Saturday evening with Beijing’s Exhibition Gala. The event showcases the 18 athletes who medaled in the sport throughout the three-week contest and provides one last performance for these decorated athletes to excel in their craft.

Team USA’s Nathan Chen, the men’s single skating gold medalist, took the ice for one last time in Beijing and he did not fall short of impressing the world. The 22-year-old medalist skated to Fanfare Ciocarla’s “Caravan,” and proved himself yet again on the Ice Ribbon.

During his three-minute repertoire, Chen landed a backflip to tie up his routine nicely.

This was a fantastic close to Chen’s debut Olympic performance, where he clinched the gold in men’s singles and broke the record for the highest score on the short program.