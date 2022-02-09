Nathan Chen, Yuzuru Hanyu in Long Program Practice – Gadget Clock

World

Team USA’s Nathan Chen, who earned a world-record score in the Olympic men’s short program, faces Japanese star Yuzuru Hanyu in another marquee figure skating matchup on Wednesday night.

They’re the top ones to watch in a field of 24 in the free skate, also known as the long program in figure skating. Both got in some critical practice time as they look to perfect their routines ahead of their next 2022 Winter Olympics event.

See their practices from Beijing below and don’t miss a moment of the action Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET. Watch it live here or on Peacock. (The women’s short and long figure skating programs are next week and New York’s own Karen Chen will represent. Check out some practice reels from that group, too.)

In first after the short program, Nathan Chen runs through his free skate program at a practice session during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Two-time reigning Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan runs through his free skate program at a practice session at the 2022 Winter Olympics. He is in eighth place entering the free skate.

READ Also  Study: Gas stoves worse for climate than previously thought

U.S. figure skater Karen Chen runs through her short program during a practice session at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

U.S. figure skater Alysa Liu runs through her free skate program during a practice session at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Anna Shcherbakova, a figure skater from the Russian Olympic Committee, runs through her free skate program at a practice session at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

