Nathan Ellis in IPL squad: Nathan Ellis in IPL 2021 The name of the team has not been revealed: Nathan Ellis in IPL 2021

The Australian fast bowler took a hat-trick in his international debut

No team had bid on him in the auction

The Indian Premier League (2021) season is just around the corner. All eight franchises will be finalizing their teams soon. However, there are still doubts about the relationship of foreign players with the teams. But in the meantime, Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis has been linked with a franchise for the 14th season. However, the answer to who this franchise is is yet to be found.

According to Cricket.com.au, there were a total of three franchises behind Alice. And on Thursday he signed a deal with one of them. Although the name of that majority has not yet been revealed. Cricket Australia will soon reveal which team it belongs to.

None of the eight teams in the auction bought Ellis. No one bid for him. But after the way he performed in Bangladesh, his demand increased. The 26-year-old fast bowler took a hat-trick in his debut. His performance has also earned him a place in Australia’s list of three reserve players for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Ellis will now have the opportunity to showcase his skills in the biggest T20 league. If the right-handed fast bowler is doing well in the UAE, he could get a good price for the 2022 version.

According to reports, all the IPL franchises have been given a date of August 20 to include their team but the presence of some foreign players is still in question.

Ellis is not the only substitute in the IPL this season. Many players can stay away from the second half. Another 31 matches will be played in the IPL this season. Players like David Warner, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith are ready to play, while Pat Cummins, Ken Richardson, Joe Richardson and Riley Meredith could stay out of the tournament.