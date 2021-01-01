Nathan Ellis team Punjab Kings: Punjab Kings include Nathan Ellis for IPL: Nathan Ellis joins Punjab Kings team

Punjab Kings have signed Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis for the remaining matches of IPL 2021. He has been replaced by Jay Richardson or Riley Meredith.The right-arm fast bowler made a strong debut in international cricket. He became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in his debut in international cricket.

After Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah, Ellis dismissed Mehdi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. Ellis completed his hat-trick in the last three balls of the third match of the five-match T20 series. He was later included in Australia’s reserve squad for the T20 World Cup.

Punjab Kings chief executive officer Satish Menon also confirmed the inclusion of Nathan Ellis in the squad. He also told our partner CricketBuzz that the name of the second replacement will be announced soon.

Ellis took a hat-trick in his debut match, but Australia lost the series to Bangladesh.

Satish Menon said, “We did not know about the fitness of Jay and Riley till Wednesday (August 18). It was only after Cricket Australia’s press conference that we learned that he would not be part of the IPL. We have brought in Ellis as a substitute. We will also announce the name of the second replacement soon.

Nathan Ellis will now be part of the Punjab squad which includes bowlers like Mohammad Shami, Chris Jordan and Arshdeep Singh. He can handle new balls as well as death bowling for Punjab. Nathan Ellis has played a total of 33 T20 matches and taken 38 wickets.