Nathan Fielder Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



splits: 8

What Is Nathan Fielder’s Net Worth?

Nathan Fielder is a Canadian comedian, actor, writer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Fielder co-created, wrote, directed, produced, and starred on “Nathan for You,” which aired on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2017. He has appeared in the films “The Night Before” (2015) and “The Disaster Artist” (2017), the television series “Jon Benjamin Has a Van” (2011), “Drunk History” (2013–2014), and “Kroll Show” (2013–2015), and the HBO movie “Tour de Pharmacy” (2017).

Nathan was a field correspondent and writer for the CBC series “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” from 2007 to 2009, and he has written for “Jon Benjamin Has a Van” as well as “Canadian Idol” (2007) and “Important Things with Demetri Martin” (2010). He is an executive producer on the HBO series “How to with John Wilson” (2020–present), and he has directed two episodes of Showtime’s “Who Is America?,” which earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination. Fielder has also written, directed, and produced numerous shorts, such as “Widget” (2006), “Thin Watermelon” (2010), and “The Web” (2013).

Early Life

Nathan Fielder was born Nathan Joseph Fielder on May 12, 1983, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. He grew up in a Jewish household with mother Deb and father Eric, who were both social workers. Nathan attended Point Grey Secondary School, where he joined the school’s improv comedy group; Seth Rogen was a member at the same time. As a teenager, Fielder worked as a magician, and he is a member of the famed Magic Castle in Hollywood. After graduating from high school, Nathan enrolled at the University of Victoria to study business, and he earned a Bachelor of Commerce in 2005. The following year, Fielder moved to Toronto and studied comedy at Humber College. He spent eight months working at a brokerage firm, but he “didn’t like it and started doing comedy right after.”

Career

In 2006, Nathan was the recipient of the Tim Sims Encouragement Fund Award. In 2007, his work as a writer on “Canadian Idol” got the attention of “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” executive producer Michael Donovan, who hired him as a writer and field correspondent for the comedy series. In 2010, Fielder wrote and directed several sketches for Comedy Central’s “Important Things with Demetri Martin,” and he appeared in three episodes of the show. In 2011, he served as a creative consultant on another Comedy Central series, “Jon Benjamin Has a Van,” and he played a boom operator in 10 episodes. That year he also guest-starred on “Nick Swardson’s Pretend Time,” then he lent his voice to “Bob’s Burgers” in 2012 and 2015. Nathan portrayed Bob Woodward in a 2013 episode of “Drunk History,” and he returned to the series as John Lennon in a 2014 episode. He guest-starred on three episodes of Comedy Central’s “Kroll Show” from 2013 to 2017, and in 2013, he got his own show on the network. “Nathan for You” aired 31 episodes over four seasons, and “The New York Times” included the show on its list of “The 21 Best Comedies of the 21st Century (So Far)” in 2021.

Getty

Fielder guest-starred on the “The League” in 2014, and in 2015, he appeared on “Childrens Hospital” and “The Grinder” and voiced characters on “The Simpsons” and “Rick and Morty.” He reunited with former classmate Seth Rogen in the 2015 film “The Night Before,” and in 2016, he guest-starred on “Comedy Bang! Bang!” and “Transparent.” In 2017, Nathan teamed up with Rogen again for “The Disaster Artist,” which earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and he co-starred with Andy Samberg in the mockumentary sports film “Tour de Pharmacy.” In 2019, Fielder signed a deal with HBO to executive produce “How To with John Wilson” and write, direct, and star in a comedy series. In June 2021, HBO announced that the series would be called “The Rehearsal.” In 2020, Showtime picked up “The Curse,” a comedy series co-created and co-written by Nathan and “Uncut Gems” director Benny Safdie. The show is described as “a genre-bending scripted comedy that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show.”

Personal Life

Nathan met his future wife, Sarah Ziolkowska, in 2007 when Sarah was attending Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia. Fielder and Ziolkowska, who works as a children’s librarian, divorced in 2014. In 2015, Nathan founded the not-for-profit company Summit Ice Apparel after he found out that the Canadian clothing company Taiga had posted a tribute to Doug Collins, a Holocaust denier. Summit Ice Apparel sells soft shell jackets, and 100% of the profits are donated to the Vancouver Holocaust Education Centre. During the company’s first three months in business, it made nearly $500,000 in sales. In 2017, Fielder opened a Summit Ice Apparel pop-up shop in Vancouver and gave customers the option to “trade in any Taiga jacket they have in exchange for a free Summit Ice soft-shell jacket and ‘Deny Nothing’ pin.”

Awards and Nominations

In 2019, Fielder earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series and a Directors Guild of America Award nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming for “Who Is America?” (shared with Sacha Baron Cohen, Daniel Gray Longino, and Dan Mazer). Nathan received four Writers Guild of America Award nominations for “Nathan for You,” winning Comedy/Variety Sketch Series in 2019, and he earned a Writers Guild of Canada Award nomination for Variety for “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” in 2008.

Fielder won a Canadian Comedy Award for Best Performance by a Male – Television for “Nathan for You” in 2014, and in 2017, he shared a BAM Award for Best Cast with his “The Disaster Artist” co-stars. He earned a Gemini Award nomination for Best Writing in a Comedy or Variety Program or Series for “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” in 2008, and “How to with John Wilson” received a 2021 Gotham Award nomination for Breakthrough Nonfiction Series and a 2022 Cinema Eye Honors Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Anthology Series for Broadcast.