Nathan Johnson, Modernist Architect of Black Churches, Dies at 96
Nathan Johnson, a forward-thinking modernist black architect who designed some of Detroit’s most iconic structures – the 1960s church – with sculpted brio and futuristic lines, died on November 5 at his home in Detroit. He was 96 years old.
His granddaughter Asia Johnson confirmed the death but did not specify the cause.
When the New Bethel Baptist Church on the Detroit floor was the center of the civil rights movement, he was forced to leave his home to build a freeway in the early ’60s, and for some time his congregation had to move to the theater. Mr. Johnson to design a new church. (Such extensive urban renovation efforts destroyed many black neighborhoods, and many Black Detroiters called them “Negro Removals.”)
In Mr. Johnson’s magnificent concrete and glass structure, which stimulated the roots of the motor city factory – or the Empire State Building – was valued at half a million dollars in 1963. When it opened in March of that year, 2,000 members marched out of the theater. New church; His pastor, Clarence Lavon Franklin, otherwise known as CL, told the Detroit Free Press that it was “like a journey from the valley to the mountains.”
And when the venerable girl, Aretha Franklin, once the star singer of the New Bethel Baptist, died in 2018, thousands of people lined up to see her body. This was the second stop of the “Queen of Soul” before her funeral at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.
By 1963, Mr. Johnson had designed several attractive black churches in Detroit: modern floors with floating glass roofs and high ceilings, like the hens of ships, boldly in all the dense urban spaces. His work was a sign of progress and dynamism for members of the black community, who until then had often worshiped at meat markets and grocery stores. (The New Bethel Baptist was once in the former bowling alley.)
When the Bethel AME congregation, which includes record executive Barry Gordy and his family, needed to dig new ones for their growing membership, they too, from 1841, turned to Mr. Johnson for what would be the church’s fourth or fifth house. Opened in 1974, it was a low, circular building with a spire in the center, reminiscent of both the church, the African structure and the spaceship, designed by Mr Johnson.
“But in Detroit we say there’s a church on every corner,” said Ken Coleman, a journalist who writes about African American life in Detroit, “but Johnson created something more prestigious.”
The second Baptist church in Detroit, the oldest black church in the city, which stood in its former incarnation on the subway, was another revered congregation led by Shri. Reached Johnson. The church sought to expand its brick Gothic Renaissance building so that it could add a learning center.
This was a culturally important agreement: in 1839, the Second Baptist opened the first school for black children in Detroit.
Mr. Johnson’s Brutalist Edition, made in 1968, spoke of his aesthetic tastes at the time, but it was also a slight concession to the bank lending money to expand the church. In a very ordinary exchange, Shri. Coleman said the bank instructed Mr Johnson to create something that would not feel like much to the church, as lenders were convinced the church would not be able to repay their debts and the bank would. The structure must be undone and resold.
Mr Johnson will design 30 or 40 churches, said Detroit architect Saundra Little, who, along with architectural designer Karen Burton, founded the Noir Design Party, an organization that compiles the history of Detroit’s black architects. .
Her church, added by Ms. Little, was only a fraction of her work, including public housing, single-family residential work and residential towers, campuses and dormitories for churches and schools, and the city’s People Mover Station, an advanced transportation system built in the 1980s.
His work includes Stanley’s Mania Cafe, a 1970s-era Chinese restaurant and motown star, and hot spots favored by Coleman Young, the city’s first black mayor. (The building houses the house and later life as a rap music nightclub in the 90’s.)
With high-rise entrances like flying concrete buttresses and church peaks, the building is an example of Detroit known as Googie Architecture. Launched in Los Angeles and named after architect John Lotner’s design for the Googie’s Coffee Shop, the style is reminiscent of the future cartoon “The Jetson” with exaggerated lines.
“Johnson was always pushing the envelope structurally and stylistically,” Ms. Little said in an interview. “He liked checking the limits.”
Nathan Johnson was born on April 9, 1925 in Harrington, CA. It happened here, in a village with a population of over 4,000 at the time. He was the youngest of four children, Ida and Brooks Johnson. His father was working on the railways as a boiler washer and boiler maker helper.
Nathan had a knack for art, and in the eighth grade a teacher pushed him into architecture. “Architects are admired when they are alive and artists are admired when they die,” he recalled.
After receiving a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Kansas State University in 1950, he accepted a job in Detroit and worked as a draftsman for Donald White and Francis Griffin, the only black architecture firm in the city for a long time. Before opening his own firm in 1956, he worked for Victor Gruen, an Austrian immigrant whose firm had built several shopping malls across the country, working mainly in his community on what he called “small items.”
“He went to the Midwest edition of Jim Crowe,” Detroit official historian Jemman Jordan said in an interview. “Black people can vote and get better pay, but if a white firm or a rich white client asks for an architect, they don’t want to see a black designer.”
In the late 1960’s and later, when the growing black middle class gained political control – when Mr. Young took office in 1974 – until the day the civil rights movement waned, Mr. Johnson began to win major business and government contracts. In his city.
Debra Davis, an architect working for his firm in the late ’80s, described Mr Johnson as a loving and generous boss who wore a crisply tailored gray double-breasted suit and drove a “gray luxury car fleet”.
“Johnson is a Detroit success story,” said Mr. Coleman, “who is an African American.”
Mr. Johnson married Ruth Gardenhair in 1952; She died in 2005. His granddaughter, in addition to Asia, is followed by her mate, Yvonne Shell; One daughter, Joy Johnson; One son, Shahid Abdullah Shabaz Muhajid; Three stepchildren, Debbie Shell, Mark Bellinger and Odyssey Bellinger; Four more grandchildren; And three stepchildren.
When the Detroit Free Press wrote Mr. Johnson’s profile in 1963, he declared his commitment to modernity and his utter disregard for ornaments and pesticides – “dishonest copies of the past.”
He particularly disliked colonial architecture. “We are not living a colonial life, we do not use colonial literature and we do not believe in colonialism,” he said. “Why should we design a colonial church?”
“I liken a building to an organism, like a human body,” he added. “It’s beautiful because it works.”
Susan C. BeechyContributed to research.
