Nathan Johnson, a forward-thinking modernist black architect who designed some of Detroit’s most iconic structures – the 1960s church – with sculpted brio and futuristic lines, died on November 5 at his home in Detroit. He was 96 years old.

His granddaughter Asia Johnson confirmed the death but did not specify the cause.

When the New Bethel Baptist Church on the Detroit floor was the center of the civil rights movement, he was forced to leave his home to build a freeway in the early ’60s, and for some time his congregation had to move to the theater. Mr. Johnson to design a new church. (Such extensive urban renovation efforts destroyed many black neighborhoods, and many Black Detroiters called them “Negro Removals.”)

In Mr. Johnson’s magnificent concrete and glass structure, which stimulated the roots of the motor city factory – or the Empire State Building – was valued at half a million dollars in 1963. When it opened in March of that year, 2,000 members marched out of the theater. New church; His pastor, Clarence Lavon Franklin, otherwise known as CL, told the Detroit Free Press that it was “like a journey from the valley to the mountains.”