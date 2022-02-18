National Archives says former President Trump took ‘classified national security information’ to Mar-a-Lago



The National Archives and Records Administration says former President Trump took “classified national security information” at his private residence in Mar-a-Lago.

In a letter to correspondent Caroline Maloney, DN.Y., U.S. archivist David Ferreiro wrote that 15 boxes of presidential records taken from President Trump’s private residence in Florida contained “classified national security information.”

“I wrote in response to your letter dated February 9, 2022, where you asked questions about 15 boxes of presidential records that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) recently recovered from former President Trump’s mar. -Lago’s residence, “Ferrero wrote in a letter to correspondent Caroline Maloney, DN.Y., on Friday.” See our response to each of your questions. “

Maloney is chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The fourth question addressed in the letter was asked, “A review is being conducted to determine whether the contents of the record boxes recovered by NARA contain classified information. If so, who is conducting that review and what classified information was found?”

“The NARA has identified the items in the box as classified national security information,” Ferrero responded.

