National Boxing Champion Priyanka Lodhi, trapped in the chains of poverty, makes a living by puncturing the tire and weaving cotton

Priyanka Lodhi, a resident of village Mirzapur in Bulandshahr, UP, has won a gold medal in the National Boxing Competition. But in the ring of his life, he has to survive by puncturing the tire. Let us inform that National Sub Junior Boxer Priyanka Lodhi had recently raised the honor of Uttar Pradesh by winning gold in the National Boxing Competition held in Goa.

Significantly, the financial condition of Priyanka Lodhi’s family is not good. In such a situation, she helps her father in the work. She does the work of puncturing the tire and tying cotton. With the help of these works, Priyanka and her family are able to get bread for two times. Let us inform that he has appealed to the government for better coaching and financial help of the family. His dream is to play Olympics for the country.

Priyanka says that the responsibility of running the household expenses is mostly on her. He has five sisters and one brother. Apart from punctures, she also does quilting work to cover all these expenses. Priyanka is studying 11th from a Girls Inter College in Bulandshahr.

Priyanka told that she has been doing puncture work since the age of 12. Whereas from the age of 14, she entered the boxing ring. He has also won medals at Mandal and State level.

Priyanka said that if we get help from the government, then I want to play Olympics for India. He says that for whatever boxing I have done so far, I have raised money by doing punctures and coaching at a personal level. We have not received any help from the government.

Let us tell you that the way Priyanka manages the household expenses from boxing, her father Bijendra Singh says that Priyanka is not her daughter but son. The family and the people of the village also believe that if Priyanka gets help from the government, then she can illuminate the name of India in the world.