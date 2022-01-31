National Company Law Tribunal approves Gautam Adani’s Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone composite scheme to acquire Sarguja Rail Corridor Adani aims to take stake in 2000Km rail track in three years

Eminent industrialist and chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani wants to increase his involvement in Indian Railways. This can be said because his group has set a target of participating in two thousand kilometers of rail track in three years.

On Sunday (January 30, 2022), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), a company under his group, said that the acquisition of Sarguja Rail Corridor Pvt Ltd (SRCPL) That his plan has been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The APSEZ statement also said that it will be deemed to have come into force with effect from April 1, 2021. After this acquisition, it will now operate all the rail assets in the name of Adani Tracks Management Services Pvt Ltd.

According to the Adani Group company, “This integration will allow APSEZs to participate in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects of Indian Railways. Also, there will be no competition with peers in the Adani portfolio.” The company is targeting to build a 2,000 km rail (track) network by 2025.

The statement further said that once incorporated, the total earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda : Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) of SRCPL APSEZ will be Rs 450 crore or add up to five per cent. Will give

Karan Adani, CEO and Wholetime Director of APSEZ said in this regard – According to the National Rail Plan 2020, Indian Railways will invest about three lakh crore rupees in the next 10 years on laying new railway tracks. Hence, this acquisition will bring huge business value to the APSEZ.