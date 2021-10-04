National Endowment for the Humanities Award Covid Relief Grant

The New York Public Library, the USS Constitution Museum in Boston and the Thomas Jefferson Foundation in Charlottesville, Va., are among more than 300 beneficiaries of new COVID relief grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities being announced Monday.

The grant, which totals $87.8 million and is supported by $135 million in funding allocated for the endowment under the American Rescue Planning Act signed into law in March, provides emergency relief to museums, libraries to help cover financial losses related to the pandemic. Will do Universities and historic sites in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Northern Marianas. The endowment disbursed $52.6 million earlier in June.

Adam Wolfson, executive chairman of the endowment, said in a statement that the grants, which could be as much as $500,000 for organizations and $5 million for grant-giving programs that distribute funds to organizations, “could create thousands of jobs in the humanities.” Will save Help drive economic recovery for those at risk from the pandemic and for cultural and educational institutions and those that serve them. “

Cultural and educational institutions will receive a total of $59 million from the endowment, and 13 grant-making organizations will receive $28.8 million to distribute humanities projects undertaken by organizations or individuals.