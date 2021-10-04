National Endowment for the Humanities Award Covid Relief Grant
The New York Public Library, the USS Constitution Museum in Boston and the Thomas Jefferson Foundation in Charlottesville, Va., are among more than 300 beneficiaries of new COVID relief grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities being announced Monday.
The grant, which totals $87.8 million and is supported by $135 million in funding allocated for the endowment under the American Rescue Planning Act signed into law in March, provides emergency relief to museums, libraries to help cover financial losses related to the pandemic. Will do Universities and historic sites in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Northern Marianas. The endowment disbursed $52.6 million earlier in June.
Adam Wolfson, executive chairman of the endowment, said in a statement that the grants, which could be as much as $500,000 for organizations and $5 million for grant-giving programs that distribute funds to organizations, “could create thousands of jobs in the humanities.” Will save Help drive economic recovery for those at risk from the pandemic and for cultural and educational institutions and those that serve them. “
Cultural and educational institutions will receive a total of $59 million from the endowment, and 13 grant-making organizations will receive $28.8 million to distribute humanities projects undertaken by organizations or individuals.
The funding, which is designed to allow organizations to retain and re-hire employees as well as rebuild programs and projects disrupted by the pandemic, was awarded to the Thomas Jefferson Foundation in Monticello, an African-American The oral history will enable the project to develop, based on where the former president lived. until his death in 1826; allow the New York Public Library to expand its digitized collection of African American, African and African diaspora material; and support the creation of practical experiences and virtual programming about the Navy ship anchored in Boston at the USS Constitution Museum.
In New York, the state’s 33 cultural organizations and three grant-giving programs will receive a total of $16.2 million. The funding will support expanded access to material by historically underrepresented artists in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s library collection; Hiring a videographer at the Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation to document the theater’s legacy, with a focus on African and African American culture; and plans for New York’s centennial museum in 2023. Firelight Media, a nonprofit that supports filmmakers of color, will also receive $2 million for a grant program for 36 Black, Indigenous and People of Color filmmakers whose work is on documentary projects from the pandemic. was interrupted.
Elsewhere, the grant will allow both Old North Church in Boston and Christ Church in Philadelphia to examine their relationship with the colonial slave trade, the Kaushatta tribe of Louisiana in order to introduce visitors to their history and culture for an immersive living history. To create the experience, and the Villa Cathar Foundation in Red Cloud, Neb., to develop tours about the author, whose novels trace the lives of early pioneers there.
Nearly 90 colleges and universities receive funding to support their humanities programs and departments: adjunct faculty at Seattle Community College will work with local tribal representatives to revise history and literature courses to include Indigenous perspectives , the University of Oklahoma Press will develop a new Native American imprint. Will retain and redeploy staff to support free online access to material documenting the history of Southern Appalachia in collaboration with the University’s Native Nations Center and East Tennessee State University.
