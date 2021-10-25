National Film awards 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush became Best Actor, Rajinikanth honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

National Film awards 2021: Many actors including Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, South superstar Dhanush and Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee are being honored with the National Award.

National Film Awards: The organizing of the 67th National Film Awards has started. In this ceremony, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is felicitating the artists with awards. Many artists including Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, South superstar Dhanush and Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee are being honored with the National Award.

Kangana Ranaut has received awards for the films Manikarnika and Panga. Dhanush and Manoj Bajpayee have been awarded for ‘Asuran’ and ‘Bhonsle’. At the same time, Sushant Singh Rajput’s film ‘Chhichhore’ has also received the award for Best Hindi Film.

Superstar Rajinikanth has also been honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the event. During this, everyone stood up for Rajinikanth and welcomed him with applause and a special video of his filmy journey was presented at the event. In this video, Mohanlal, Amitabh Bachchan and AR Rahman also gave a special message for him.

When Rajinikanth arrived to receive his award, he dedicated the award to his mentor, K Balachander. On Sunday, Rajinikanth had said – Tomorrow is a very important day for me. It is my privilege to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award from the government.

Apart from this, Savani Ravindra has also been honored with the National Award. On the other hand, Bollywood singer B Praak has received the Best Playback Singer award for the song ‘Teri Mitti’ from Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Kesari’. Savani Ravindra was adjudged the Best Female Playback Singer for the song ‘Raan Patela’. Let us tell you, the 67th National Film Awards is being organized in Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi.

Let us tell you, South Superstar Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe – Tamil) and Pallavi Joshi (The Tashkent Files – Hindi) were awarded for Best Supporting Actor at the ceremony. Naga Vishal, Karuppu Durai (Tamil) received the award for Best Child Artist. Children’s film Kasturi (Hindi), Producer – Insight Films, Director – Vinod Uttareshwar Kamble received the award.

Let us tell you, Kangana Ranaut appeared in a special look for this ceremony. The actress was seen wearing a silk sari and adorned with gold jewellery. Sharing these photos, Kangana wrote in the caption – ‘Today I am being honored with the National Award for two films – ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and ‘Panga’. ‘Manikarnika’ is a film made under my direction. I am grateful to my entire team for these films. Let us tell you, this is Kangana’s fourth National Award.