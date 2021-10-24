National Game of India – What is national game of India Today? (Hockey is not the national game of India )

National Game of India – What is national game of India ? (Hockey is not the national game of India )

National Game of India National game or sport is a natural part of every country. Every Indian schoolchild is tutored that hockey is the public sport of the country. Still, Hockey isn’t the public sport of India. No particular sport is honored as India’s public game, verified by the country’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. A sport that’s popular or has some literal connection or significance is declared as the public sport of the country. Despite the ever-growing fashionability of justice and hockey, India has no sanctioned public game.

Retaining a public sport encourages people to be involved in some kind of physical exertion and indeed emphasizes the significance of sports to the citizens. Having public sport for the country brings a difference in how the citizens interpret the same and they indeed get more involved in the sports conditioning.

What Is The National Game Of India?

There’s no public sport in India. Neither Hockey nor Kabaddi isn’t a public game of India ( Source Right To Information).

Why There Is No National Game in India?

A schoolteacher named Mayuresh Agrawal, who teaches in the. Patil International School, Sindkheda Taluk, Dhule quarter, filed a query to RTI ( Right To Information) asking, “ Is hockey the public game of India? If so when hockey was declared as the public game of India “.

On 15th January 2020, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has replied that the center hasn’t declared any sport or game as the public game of India for the RTI query filed by the schoolteacher. Mayuresh Agarwal filed the query under RTI when his scholars asked him when hockey was declared the public game.

“ The government has not declared any sport/ game as the Indian National Game, as the ideal of the government is to encourage/ promote all popular sports disciplines”

When Hockey Became National Game Of India?

Hockey was one of the ancient games, and the Indian Hockey Federation was authorized in 1925. The first transnational hockey trip for Indians was against New Zealand, where 21 matches were conducted, out of which India won 18 Matches, withdrew 2 matches, and lost 1 match. This palm helped the Indian hockey platoon to outstand among other countries.

This palm against New Zealand encouraged the citizens of India to play the game hockey. The hockey game was popularly played from the period of 1928 to 1956. This period was considered the golden period since India won 6 succeeding gold orders in the Olympic games.

Indian Hockey Achievements In Olympics

Indeed though Hockey isn’t the National Sport of India, the Indian hockey platoon performed extensively well in the sport. The list of achievements in the sport Hockey by Indians in the Olympics is given below. Because of the platoon’s performance in the Olympics, it was started to be considered the Indian National Game.

Venue/Olympics Name Year Achievements Amsterdam Olympics 1928 Gold Medal Los Angeles Olympics 1932 Gold Medal Berlin Olympics 1936 Gold Medal London Olympics 1948 Gold Medal Helsinki Olympics 1952 Gold Medal Melbourne Olympics 1956 Gold Medal Rome Olympics 1960 Silver Medal Tokyo Olympics 1964 Gold Medal Mexico City Olympics 1968 Bronze Medal Munich Olympics 1972 Bronze Medal Montreal Olympics 1976 7th Position Moscow Olympics 1980 Gold Medal Los Angeles Olympics 1984 5th Position Seoul Olympics 1988 5th Position Barcelona Olympics 1992 6th Position Atlanta Olympics 1996 8th Position Sydney Olympics 2000 7th Position Athens Olympics 2004 7th Position Beijing Olympics 2008 Did Not Qualify London Olympics 2012 12th Position Rio Olympics 2016 8th position

Seeing the fashionability of the hockey game in India, unofficially, people appertained to hockey as the public sport of India. But the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports officers have made it clear that no game is declared as the National sport of India.

See Also – India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Cricket Match Timing, Date, Teams

National Game of India – What is the national game of India? (Hockey is not the national game of India )

FAQs – National Game Of India

The frequently asked questions on the National Game of India 2021 are given below:

Is hockey is the national game of India? No, Hockey is not the national game of India. The officials of India have decided to encourage and promote all sports disciplines. Thus the officials haven’t declared any sport or game as the national sport of India.

What is the official sport of India? Due to the huge achievements in the sport Hockey, citizens of India, refer to hockey as the official sport of India unofficially.

How many gold medals did the India Hockey team won in the Olympics? The India hockey team has won 8 gold medals in Olympics till the Olympics 2018.