National Geography Cartographers Identify Southern Ocean As World’s Fifth Ocean





New Delhi: In a significant growth, the National Geography cartographers have now recognized the Southern Ocean because the fifth ocean on the planet. The main discovery has come on the event of World Oceans Day which was celebrated on June 8. Notably, this new ocean has been recognized by the National Geography Society which has been making maps since 1915 and had to date recognised the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian, and Arctic oceans.

Other than this, the Southern Ocean has additionally been recognised by the US Board on Geographic Names because the physique of water extending from the coast of Antarctica to the road of latitude at 60 levels South.

"Anybody who has been there'll wrestle to elucidate what's so mesmerising about it, however they'll all agree that the glaciers are bluer, the air colder, the mountains extra intimidating, and the landscapes extra fascinating than anyplace else you may go," National Geography quoted Seth Sykora-Bodie, a marine scientist on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as saying.

In a report, the National Geography stated whereas different oceans are recognized by the area they encompass, the Southern Ocean is outlined by its present.