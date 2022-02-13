World

National Security Adviser Sullivan describes what Russian invasion of Ukraine would ‘likely’ look like

18 seconds ago
On Sunday, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said he was not sure what would happen in Ukraine, but explained how a possible Russian attack could happen.

“If Russia launches a military aggression on Ukraine, it could start with a significant missile and bomb attack,” Sullivan said. “These are never as specific as the military wants them to be, and we don’t even know how specific the Russian military wants them to be, so innocent civilians can be killed regardless of their nationality.”

Pentagon spokesmen say the threat of sanctions on Russia has a “deterrent effect”, but acknowledged the attack could be “days away.”

During an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union”, Sullivan continued to predict that the bombing would be followed by a “ground attack” across the Ukrainian border, which could result in civilians being caught in crossfire. This attack is performed.

“We will defend NATO territory,” Sullivan said. “We will impose costs on Russia and we will ensure that we emerge as stronger, more determined, more purposeful in the West than in 30 years, and that Russia will eventually pay a significant strategic price for military action.”

Sullivan said the Biden administration “cannot accurately predict” when Russia will invade Ukraine, but said it could begin “any day now”, citing the way Russia has “built up its forces” and “the way they have run things.” The place makes it a unique possibility that there will be a major military operation soon. “

Sullivan also reiterated the Biden administration’s warning to American citizens of Ukraine, telling them to leave Ukraine “immediately” and that troops would not be withdrawn there. The State Department said Saturday that Americans must flee through Poland.

This morning, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told Gadget Clock Sunday that intelligence indicates that Russia could launch an attack “anytime soon, if not sooner.” He added that the United States would not impose sanctions on Russia before a possible attack on Ukraine, adding that the threat had a “deterrent effect” that would be lost once sanctions were imposed.

“If it’s a deterrent and you use it before aggression or trespassing, you’ll lose the effect of your resistance,” Kirby said. “If you punish someone for something they haven’t done yet, they can go ahead and do it. So we believe that keeping them safe has a deterrent effect and we are very clear with the international community and with Mr. Putin on the economic About the severity of the consequences he may face. “

Ron Blazer of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

