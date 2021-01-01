National Sports Award Selection Committee: Devendra Jhazaria in Venkatesh Prasad National Sports Award Selection Committee: Paralympic medalist Devendra Jhazaria and former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad in the National Sports Award Selection Committee

Three-time Paralympic medalist javelin thrower Devendra Jhazaria, former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad and former world champion boxer L Sarita Devi have been shortlisted for this year’s National Sports Awards.

Retired Supreme Court Judge Mukundakam Sharma will head the selection committee, which also includes former shooter Anjali Bhagwat and former women’s cricket team captain Anjum Chopra. This information was given in a circular of the Ministry of Sports.



Zhazaria won a silver medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics, having previously won gold medals in 2004 and 2016. The committee will meet in the next few days to decide the winners. The awards were delayed this year as the government decided to wait for India’s performance in both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

India did their best in both the matches and achieved unprecedented results. India won 19 medals, including seven at the Olympics and five at the Paralympics.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was the biggest Olympic star with a gold medal. He won India’s first medal in the Games’ the athletics competition and India’s first gold medal in 13 years.

The biggest honor in the field of sports will be known as Dhyanchand Khel Ratna instead of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna from this year. Arjuna awards are also given to the players. The Khel Ratna Award winner will get a prize money of Rs 25 lakh, while the Arjuna Award winner will get a prize money of Rs 15 lakh. Dronacharya awards are given to coaches.

The annual awards will also include the Lifetime Achievement Award, the National Sports Promotion Award and the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy. The selection committee also includes hockey coach Baldev Singh, Sports Authority of India director general Sandeep Pradhan and senior journalists Vijay Lokpalli and Vikrant Gupta.