National Technology Day 2021: Theme, history, significance and quotes

National Technology Day 2021: Theme, historical past, significance and quotes



National Technology Day is well known yearly on Could 11 to spotlight the achievements of engineers and scientists within the subject of expertise and science. The day acts as a reminder of the nation’s technological developments. It was first noticed on Could 11, 1999, and goals to commemorate the scientific and technological achievements of Indian scientists and engineers.

National Technology Day holds nice significance as a result of on this explicit day in 1998, India achieved a number of notable technological progressions. Yearly since 1999, the Technology Growth Board (TDB) commemorates the day by honouring technological improvements which have added to the nationwide development.

National Technology Day 2021: Theme

Yearly, the Technology Growth Board (TDB) selects a theme for annually’s occasion, this 12 months the theme of the National Technology Day 2021 theme is “Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future”.

National Technology Day: Historical past

Former Indian PM Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee coined this time period to have fun the contributions made by Indian scientists. Could 11 can be the day when India performed its first profitable take a look at in Pokhran.

On Could 11, 1998, India efficiently fired the Shakti-I nuclear missile at an Military take a look at vary in Rajasthan’s Pokhran. Two days later, the nation performed two extra nuclear checks as part of the identical operation, following which India joined the elite membership of nuclear energy nations.

Aside from this, India on today additionally examined its first indigenous plane ‘Hansa-3’ which flew from Bengaluru. After testing Hansa-3, India carried out a profitable take a look at firing of the Trishul missile on Could 11, 1998, and added one other feather to the cap of the Defence Analysis and Growth Organisation.

NATIONAL TECHNOLOGY DAY 2021: QUOTES

“You by no means change issues by preventing the present actuality. To vary one thing, construct a brand new mannequin that makes the present mannequin out of date.” —Buckminster Fuller

“It has change into appallingly apparent that our expertise has exceeded our humanity.” — Albert Einstein

“Now we have to cease optimizing for programmers and begin optimizing for customers.” —Jeff Atwood

“It’s imagined to be automated, however really it’s a must to push this button.” — John Brunner

“Any sufficiently superior expertise is indistinguishable from magic.” —Arthur C. Clarke

“Technology is something that wasn’t round while you have been born.” —Alan Kay

“Our expertise forces us to dwell mythically.” — Marshall McLuhan

“I don’t worry computer systems. I worry lack of them.” —Isaac Asimov

READ: The way to change/reset UAN login password: Step-by-step information