Nationals Postpone Game After a Dozen Positive Coronavirus Cases
The Washington Nationals postponed their Wednesday night game against the Philadelphia Phillies after a dozen players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a report, the Nationals said the game was postponed to “allow further testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization.”
The wave of infections came after Nationals shortstop Trea Turner left in the first inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Phillies after testing positive for the virus.
Nationals manager Dave Martinez told reporters four players, including Turner, and eight staff members were among the positive cases, ESPN reported.
Mr Martinez also told reporters he believed one of the twelve cases was an unvaccinated person, according to ESPN.
The Nationals are among many MLB teams who were able to relax safety protocols after hitting the league’s 85% vaccination threshold. The players and coaches of these teams do not have to wear a mask in the canoe or enclosure during matches, can train without a mask in the weight rooms and are tested for the virus less frequently.
The Nationals experienced an outbreak early in the season that forced a series against the New York Mets to be postponed in April after four Nationals players and one staff member tested positive.
This month, after several New York Yankees players tested positive, that team had to postpone their July 15 game against the Boston Red Sox.
The Nationals and Phillies are expected to compose Wednesday’s game in a doubles schedule Thursday.
