NATO allies concerned by Zelensky move to leave Ukraine, threat of Russian invasion almost certain

12 seconds ago
NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

NATO allies, including White House officials, are concerned about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to leave Kiev for the Munich Security Conference this weekend, sources told Gadget Clock on Friday.

Allies of the 30-member alliance are worried that Russia could take advantage of the president’s absence as tensions in Eastern Europe reach a boiling point that has not been seen for decades.

State Department calls for eviction in eastern Ukraine ‘false flag operation’, warns of confusion

The image, released by Ukraine's Defense Ministry on Thursday, February 17, 2022, shows the frontline of Donbass, a conflict zone with Russian-backed separatists during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the Donetsk region east of Ukraine.

(Eyelids via Reuters Connect)

Zelensky, who is scheduled to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday, is expected to be a key target if Russia successfully invades Kiev, sources confirmed.

President Biden said Friday that he was “certain” that Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to invade Ukraine.

Asked by reporters if he believed it would be wrong for Zelensky to leave Ukraine at this time, Biden said: “It may not be a wise choice, but it is his decision.”

“It’s a verdict for him,” Biden said. “It’s trying to find a diplomatic solution.”

A senior U.S. defense official told Gadget Clock Digital that there was a strong possibility of a “significant attack” by Russian military forces in the coming days and that Kiev was his site.

President Joe Biden is speaking from the White House, Washington, DC

(AP Photo / Evan Bhuchi)

READ Also  PoK Legislative Elections: Marred By 'irregularities', Violence, 2 PTI Workers Killed

Officials say the Russian military has abandoned its barracks and about 40-50% of Putin’s troops have moved into the offensive position – dropping their strike distance along the Ukrainian border.

Putin now has a 120-125 battalion strategic group on the Ukrainian border. All special forces have been mobilized, and rocket forces, including ballistic missile units, are within the capital’s borders.

The destabilization efforts that the United States and NATO have warned against have “begun,” said a senior U.S. defense official.

Tensions in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists have been engaged in clashes with Ukrainian forces since 2014, mounted this week and resulted in an exchange of artillery shelling starting Thursday.

The mayor of Kiev has appealed to us, Germany, against the threat of Russian aggression: ‘We cannot defend our country’

The goal of a participant in an open civil defense exercise is to aim at Uzhhorod, western Ukraine.

(Future Publishing via Serhii Hudak / Ukrinform / Getty Images)

Leaders of the two separatist groups have called for the removal of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, and leaders of the self-proclaimed republic claimed on Friday that Russia had agreed to host the suspects.

Ukrainian officials and Russian-backed separatists have blamed each other for the attacks.

The United States has not said who was responsible for the attack, but officials fear Russia is laying the groundwork for an infiltration.

The State Department this week pointed to Putin’s false claims of human rights abuses, and a spokesman told Gadget Clock Digital that the eviction attempt was the latest “false flag operation.”

READ Also  Democratic Insider and a Republican Backed by Trump Win Ohio House Races

Harris reaffirmed that the Biden administration was committed to engaging with Moscow, but said that the focus of security talks would be on maintaining a united front to prevent Russian aggression.

“We have made it clear that we are open to diplomacy,” he said from Munich on Friday. “Russia has a responsibility at the moment to take this seriously.”

