NATO chief contradicts Russia withdrawal claims, says no proof of pulling back



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday opposed Moscow’s claim that it was withdrawing troops from the Ukrainian border, saying he saw no evidence of withdrawal efforts.

“We have not seen any withdrawal of Russian forces. This is contrary to the message of real diplomatic efforts,” Stoltenberg told reporters. “They have increased the number of troops and more troops are on their way. So far, the tension has not abated.”

The remarks came after Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Tuesday that Moscow would begin “partial troop withdrawals” from “training” areas near Ukraine.

The United States and NATO have said they are cautiously optimistic about the Kremlin’s statement, but Stoltenberg warned on Wednesday that Russia was still capable of launching a “full-scale attack on Ukraine without warning.”

Russia has raised a number of concerns over the past few months, as it has gathered about 150,000 troops along its southwestern border and deployed troops to allied Belarus.

Despite Russia’s repeated claims that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, Western intelligence remains concerned that it could launch an attack immediately.

Journalists questioned the Kremlin’s published image on Tuesday, alleging that it was withdrawing troops from the Ukrainian border, but the NATO chief said the tactic was nothing new to Russia.

“We are closely monitoring and following what they are doing,” Stoltenberg said. “They have always pushed the forces back and forth. So just seeing the movement of the forces … does not guarantee a real withdrawal.”

Russia has created a litany of demands from NATO, including NATO membership in the region and restrictions on the deployment of missiles.

The United States and NATO provided a written response to Moscow’s demands in late January, but the Kremlin has not yet responded.

Biden said on Tuesday that the 30-member alliance had made a number of proposals to address Russia’s security concerns, including “new weapons control measures, new transparency measures, new strategic stabilization measures.”

But Stoltenberg reiterated NATO’s tough stance on preventing Ukraine from becoming a member of the alliance.

He told reporters that Russia was not deciding who would join NATO or not.

Both the United States and NATO have continued to urge Russia to engage in diplomatic talks.