NATO chief says Finland, Sweden could join quickly



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Finland and Sweden would embrace open arms if they decided to join the 30-nation military bloc and become members soon.

Stoltenberg’s comments came in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine with public support for an increase in NATO membership in Finland and Sweden. Media speculation in the two countries says the two could apply in mid-May.

“It’s their decision,” Stoltenberg said. “However, if they decide to apply, Finland and Sweden will be warmly welcomed and I hope the process will be speedy.”

He did not give a specific deadline, but said the two could expect some protection if Russia tried to intimidate them from the time they applied for membership until they formally joined.

Stoltenberg said he was “confident that there are ways to bridge this interim period in a way that is good enough and works for both Finland and Sweden.”

NATO’s joint security guarantee ensures that all member states must come to the aid of any ally that is under attack. Stoltenberg added that many NATO allies have now pledged and provided at least $ 8 billion in military assistance to Ukraine.