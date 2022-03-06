World

NATO countries have ‘green light’ to send fighter jets to Ukraine, Blinken says

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Sunday that there is a “green light” for NATO members to send warplanes as part of their military support to support Ukraine against Russian aggression.

“It gets a green light,” Blinken said in an interview with CBS News’ Face the Nation.

“Actually, we are now talking to our Polish friends about what we can do to meet the demand of the Ukrainians if they would like to supply these fighter jets.”

Ukraine Russian Forces War: Live Update

The decision comes amid pressure from the Russians to supply weapons to Ukrainian forces as they continue to fight higher firepower.

In Ukraine, NATO is reportedly considering an agreement with Poland to send US warplanes to Warsaw to replace any Soviet-era warplanes.

According to the Wall Street Journal, under the proposal, Ukrainians will receive Russian-made MiGs that Poland inherited after the end of the Cold War.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken speaks during a photo opportunity with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Orescu at the State Department in Washington on Monday, November 8, 2021.

(AP Photo / Alex Brandon, Pool)

According to the Wall Street Journal, during a zoom call with more than 280 U.S. lawmakers on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine needed more warplanes than anti-aircraft missiles, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, Zelensky’s call for a no-fly zone over Ukraine drew no support.

In a video posted on Twitter on Sunday morning, Zelensky posted a message in English with subtitles that said, “We repeat every day: ‘Close the sky over Ukraine!'”

The White House has said it does not agree to the no-fly ban because it wants to keep the United States out of direct confrontation with Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow views any attempt by other countries to establish a no-fly zone as an active “participation in the armed conflict.”

“The reason the president was not willing to take any action, or that we were interested in doing so, is because we need to implement a no-fly zone. This will require, basically, that the US military shoot down Russian planes and cause an incident.” “The implication of a possible direct war with Russia is something we want to avoid,” Jane Sackie said in a briefing on Thursday.

The United States and Poland are talking about helping Ukraine procure warplanes

“Gadget Clock Sunday,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Con, and Sen. Johnny Ernst, R-Iowa echoed that belief, arguing that a no-fly zone would not be in the best interests of the United States, even if it was understandable for Ukraine to want one. .

“I think we need to make it clear that we are not going to war with Russia, that this is going to be the beginning of World War II, and that it will lead the whole of Europe to a wider war,” Murphy said.

“We do not want to be directly involved with the Russians,” Ernst noted. “But what we can do is … provide President Jelensky and his armed services with all the defenses they need to secure their own airspace.”

On Sunday, Blinken added that the United States was considering imposing sanctions on Russian oil imports “in coordination” with European and NATO allies – in a call for a complete bipartisan embargo.

Blinken added that Ukrainian officials also had a plan in place for Zelensky’s death.

“The Ukrainians have plans, which I am not going to talk about or go into detail, to ensure that what we call ‘government continuity’ exists in one way or another,” Blinken said. “And leave it to me.”

