NATO preparing for massive military exercises as Russia continues invasion of Ukraine

Thousands of troops from NATO and its European allies are preparing for a series of military exercises, which the United Kingdom has called the “largest post-Cold War deployment.”

The exercises will be supported by aircraft, tanks, artillery and armored vehicles along the Finnish, Poland, northern Macedonia and Estonian-Latvian borders. They will include troops from NATO and joint operations forces, including non-NATO members Finland and Sweden.

“Europe’s security has never been more important,” UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday. “These exercises will see our troops join forces with allies and partners across NATO, and demonstrate the solidarity and strength of the Joint Operations Forces in one of the largest divided deployments since the Cold War.”

British Commander Field Army Lieutenant General Ralph Wooddis added that “the scale of professionalism, training and agility of the British Army will prevent aggression on a scale not seen in Europe in this century.”

Deployment will begin this week in Finland, where US, British, Estonian and Latvian troops will participate in an exercise arrow to improve their ability to work with Finnish forces.

Also this week, about 4,500 troops will take part in the Exercise Swift Response, which will include parachute drops and helicopter-carrying attacks in northern Macedonia. The operation will include troops from the United States, Britain, Albania, France and Italy.

Next month, 18,000 NATO troops, including troops from Britain, France and Denmark, will take part in a hedgehog exercise on the Estonia-Latvia border.

Towards the end of May, about 1,000 British troops will join forces from 11 other countries for an exercise defender in Poland.

In total, the UK said it would deploy “72 Challenger 2 tanks, 12 AS90 tracked artillery guns and 120 Warrior Armored Fighting Vehicles” in practice.

