NATO ‘reset’ plans permanent troop presence on border, ‘long term’ consequences for Putin



Russian President Vladimir Putin may get his bargaining chip, as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg recently suggested plans for a permanent Allied presence in response to the aggression in Ukraine, which has been dragging on for 46 days. As on sunday.

“What we are seeing now is a new reality, a new norm for European security. So, we are now telling our military commanders what we call reset, to provide more long-term adaptation options to NATO,” Stoltenberg was quoted as saying in a recent interview with The Telegraph. “I hope that NATO leaders will decide on this when they meet at the NATO summit in Madrid in June.”

Stoltenberg explained that NATO received a “wake-up call” in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea and at that time, implemented the alliance’s biggest strengthening since the end of the Cold War. In light of Putin’s February 24 attack on Ukraine, the alliance between the United States, Canada and European countries, born out of the 1949 North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is moving from strengthening to a complete “reset”. NATO has since deployed an additional 40,000 troops eastward from the Baltic to the Black Sea.

In late February, NATO’s presence on the eastern border formed a “trip-war deterrence” that symbolized the alliance’s commitment to protecting itself from Russian aggression. Part of the “reset” will be “resistance by denying defense” against a possible attack by the coalition. NATO is “in the midst of a very fundamental transformation” to reflect the “long-term consequences” of Putin’s move, Stoltenberg, who extended his term as head of the alliance by one year, said.

“Regardless of when or how the war in Ukraine ends, the war has already had long-term consequences for our security. NATO needs to adapt to that new reality. And that’s exactly what we’re doing,” he told The Telegraph. “NATO is the most successful alliance in history for two reasons. One is that we have been able to unite Europe and North America. The other is that we have been able to change when the world is changing. Now the world is changing, and NATO is changing.”

Amid concerns that Russia and China are working closely together, Stoltenberg said NATO is finalizing a new strategic concept that includes Beijing having the world’s second-largest defense budget.

There are “direct consequences for NATO” for the rise of China and a “shift in the global balance of power,” Stoltenberg added, explaining how China is investing heavily in new advanced nuclear capabilities and long-range missiles that could reach NATO territory.