NATO rules out Ukraine no-fly zone: ‘Painful decision’



NATO countries will not impose a no-fly zone on Ukraine, despite requests from some Ukrainians.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called it a “painful decision” and said NATO had a responsibility not to escalate the conflict in Ukraine by directly involving Russian forces on the ground or in the air.

If a no-fly zone is enforced, NATO planes in Ukraine could potentially shoot down Russian planes, Stoltenberg said Friday. President Biden’s administration has similarly denied such a move, saying it would “not happen.”

“We understand the frustration, but we also believe that if we do, it will end with something that could end in a full-scale war in Europe that involves many more countries and causes much more human suffering,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this week that the West should consider a no-fly zone and that Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasilenko Said Friday That no-fly zone is “the only thing we need right now.”

Stoltenberg said the war in Ukraine would probably be “worse” in the days to come, “with more deaths, more suffering and more destruction, as the Russian armed forces bring heavy weapons and continue their attacks across the country.”

Stoltenberg said NATO is strengthening its ties with non-member countries Finland and Sweden. He condemned the Russian attack on a nuclear power plant in Ukraine and called it “reckless.”

The head of the International Atomic Energy Administration said the attack did not emit any radiation and that the fire at the plant had been extinguished.