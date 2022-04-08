NATO says for the first time it must include China’s ‘growing influence’ in its defense strategy



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that for the first time in Beijing’s refusal to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, the 30-member alliance would consider China in its defense strategy.

“We have seen that China is reluctant to condemn Russia’s aggression, and Beijing has joined Moscow in questioning the right of countries to choose their own path,” Stoltenberg told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

“For the first time, we need to consider how China’s growing influence and coercive policies affect our security,” he added.

Stoltenberg said the 30-member alliance would announce their new “strategic concept” after the Madrid summit in June.

The alliance will look to enhance partnerships with Asia-Pacific allies in a variety of areas, including cyber, new technologies and counterterrorism.

Stoltenberg said it would help NATO and its allies work more closely on maritime security, climate change and resilience, noting that “global challenges call for a global solution.”

The NATO chief said the alliance was mainly concerned about ending the war in Ukraine and providing more assistance, not only to Kyiv, but also to other countries under threat of Russian aggression, such as Georgia.

The aggression of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine seven weeks ago drew strong worldwide condemnation.

Countries such as the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and NATO members have hit Moscow hard with sanctions.

But China has refused to condemn the deadly war and has condemned the use of sanctions, arguing that NATO should listen to Putin’s alleged security concerns.

Last month, the United States, along with 140 other countries, voted with the UN General Assembly to condemn Putin’s attack and pass a landmark resolution calling for the withdrawal of his troops.

Although the resolution has no legal status, China, including 34 countries, abstained.

China is not yet believed to have backed Russia in the form of military weapons or even sanctions relief, but the United States has repeatedly warned Beijing that helping Moscow would have “consequences.”

“The impact of the cost of Russia’s aggression will be global and lasting, and what is happening in Ukraine is being closely monitored around the world,” Stoltenberg told reporters. “It simply came to our notice then.

“It makes it even more important that we stand together to uphold our values,” he added.