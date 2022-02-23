World

NATO says Russia planning ‘full scale attack’ on Kyiv, warns ‘real risk’ of full-blown war in Europe

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that there were indications that Russia was planning a “full-scale attack” on Ukraine and called on Moscow to change course immediately.

“We urge Russia to choose the path of diplomacy on the strongest possible terms. This is the most dangerous moment in European security for a generation,” Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

“Every indication that Russia continues to plan a full-scale attack on Ukraine,” he warned.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

(AP Photo / Michael Probst)

The secretary-general’s remarks came just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to recognize the independence of two Russian-backed isolated territories in eastern Ukraine and then send “peacekeeping” troops to the Donbass region.

Stoltenberg confirmed that NATO had “evidence” that Russian forces had already invaded Ukraine following Putin’s orders.

Russia, Belarus, as well as the occupied Crimea and Donbass have gathered more than 150,000 troops on the Ukrainian border.

“Moscow has now moved away from covert efforts to destabilize Ukraine against military action,” he said. “Many units have forward deployments in battle formations. They are out of their camps on the field and ready to attack.”

Stoltenberg praised the immediate steps taken by countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States to target financial institutions linked to the Kremlin, and said that NATO would help protect Ukraine by providing military equipment and “sustainable financial assistance”.

A Ukrainian serviceman stands at an observation point near the village of Frontline, Krimsk, in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

(AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda)

The United States and NATO have said they will not deploy troops in Kiev because of Ukraine’s non-NATO membership.

Neighboring member states of Ukraine, such as Romania and Poland, have received military support as thousands of troops from the United States, the United Kingdom and the Baltic states have been deployed to protect against possible Russian aggression.

“There is a real risk,” Stoltenberg warned in response to a reporter’s question about concerns about a “full-scale war” in Europe.

“Ukraine is a very valuable partner. We support them with military and political support,” he said. “But when it comes to NATO allies, we guarantee perfect security. That means we make it very clear that an attack on an ally will trigger a response to the whole alliance – one for all, one for all.”

Stoltenberg added, “There is no room for miscalculation about our ability to defend all allies.”

US Army troops from the 18th Airborne Division boarded a C-17 aircraft and deployed to Europe on Thursday, February 3, 2022, from Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

(AP Photo / Chris Seward)

The NATO chief said it was possible for Russia not to invade Ukraine further and return to the negotiating table.

“It is not too late to attack, and that is why we call on Russia to step back, reduce tensions and engage in diplomatic efforts in good faith,” Stoltenberg said.

