NATO to activate defense forces after Russia invasion of Ukraine, says peace in Europe ‘shattered’



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has spoken out against Russia’s military action against Ukraine and outlined how the organization plans to address any threats to member states.

During a news conference Thursday morning, Stoltenberg said the North Atlantic Council had decided to activate its defense plan so that it could send NATO forces where needed.

“NATO’s main job is to protect and defend all allies. There should be no room for miscalculation or misunderstanding,” Stoltenberg said.

The secretary-general said they were deploying “ground, sea and air” forces, including thousands of troops, at least 120 allied ships and more than 100 jets, “protecting our airspace on high alert.”

“We will continue to do whatever it takes to protect the alliance from aggression,” he said.

Stoltenberg declared, “Peace cannot be granted. Freedom and democracy are challenged by authoritarian rule.”

“We will protect our people and our values. Democracy will always triumph over dictatorship. Freedom will always triumph over oppression,” he said.

Ukraine, however, is not a NATO member, and Stoltenberg has made it clear that even if the country is considered an “extremely valuable partner”, NATO will not be directly involved.

“There are no NATO troops inside Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said. “We have no plans to keep NATO troops in Ukraine.”

Stoltenberg has spoken out strongly against Russia and has not downplayed the gravity of the situation.

“Peace has been broken on our continent,” he said, referring to the Russian invasion as “an act of brutal war” and “a deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned attack.”

Stoltenberg accused Russia of “using force to try to rewrite history”, saying “the Kremlin’s goal is to re-establish its sphere of influence… and destroy our beloved values.”

He called on Russia to “immediately suspend” its military action, but said that maintaining some independence was not the answer.

“Russia has closed the door to a political solution. We are sorry for that, but sadly this is the reality,” he said.