Nattu Kaka Last Wishes Family Career and Death: Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam Nayak Last Wishes Fans took an emotional look at his journey and family – ‘My last wish I die wearing makeup’

Actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the role of Nattu Kaka in the popular comedy show ‘Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’, has passed away. Nattu Kaka i.e. Ghanshyam Nayak had been battling cancer for the last few months and was undergoing treatment. Eight slits were removed from his throat during surgery last year. Despite being seriously ill, Nattu’s uncle continued to work. Fans are mourning the death of Nattu’s uncle and are expressing their grief on social media.

Ghanshyam Nayak has been associated with ‘Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’ for 13 years and seeing him became ‘Nattu Kaka’ and in the hearts of young children he went to his father. Their dialogues were very famous. Ghanshyam Nayak is no more in this world, fans are getting emotional remembering him and sharing his old videos and dialogues on social media.

This picture of Nattu uncle went viral after cancer



‘Nattu Kaka’ wanted to die with makeup

Ghanshyam Nayak loved acting so much that he wanted to work till his last breath. His last wish was that he should die with makeup. This was mentioned by Ghanshyam Nayak in an interview with our colleague ETimes. Ghanshyam Nayak had said, ‘I want to work till my last breath. As long as I’m alive, I want to work in this industry, I want to act. My last wish is to die by wearing makeup.



Fans are passionate, ‘Dr. After ‘Hathi’, ‘Nattu Kaka’ also passed away

We will tell you that there is hardly any character in ‘Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’, which is not fixed in the minds of fathers from childhood. ‘Jethalal’ to ‘Tappu’, ‘Nattu Kaka’ and ‘Dr. The character of ‘Elephant’ ruled everyone’s heart. The way the hearts of the people were broken due to the demise of the poet Kumar Azad, the actor who played the role of Dr. Hathi, is broken today. Like Dr. Hathi i.e. poet Kumar Azad, Nattu Kaka (Ghanshyam Nayak) was also in the hearts of the people. These are the two characters who have left an indelible mark on everyone’s heart and mind. Poet Kumar Azad passed away in 2018 and now Ghanshyam Nayak also passed away.

He continued to work even in serious illness

Ghanshyam Nayak may have aged and suffered from a serious illness like cancer, but his passion for work and his sense of entertaining people was absolutely shocking. That’s why in April this year, when he had a PET scan for cancer, he had already returned from Daman and Gujarat to shoot ‘Taraq Mehta …’. When the doctor says he can work and there are no problems, his happiness knows no bounds.

Said- I want to spread positivity

In this regard, he said in a conversation with our colleague Times of India in June 2021, ‘I have chemotherapy once a month. Treatments are ongoing and I hope to recover soon. The doctor said I could work and there was no problem. I just want to spread positivity and tell everyone I’m okay.

Starting as a child artist

Ghanshyam Nayak may be gaining popularity as ‘Nattu Kaka’, but he was part of the film and TV industry for decades. Ghanshyam Nayak, also known as Nattu Kaka, started his career as a child actor in the 1960 film Masoom. He has been active in acting ever since. Ghanshyam Nayak has acted in Hindi films and TV to Gujarati films for almost 60 years.

More than 350 TV shows, 250 Gujarati, Hindi movies

Ghanshyam Nayak has acted in more than 350 TV series and about 250 Hindi and Gujarati films.

In Bollywood, he has acted in ‘Barsaat’, ‘Ghatak’, ‘China Gate’, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Tera Jadu Chal Gaya’, ‘Ladha’, ‘Tere Naam’, ‘Chori Chori’ and ‘Khaki Jaisi’. Appeared in movies. In addition, he proved his mettle in 100 Gujarati plays.

He also sang a song with Asha Bhosale

Rarely do people know that Nattu Kaka i.e. Ghanshyam Nayak was also a playback singer. According to information available on Wikipedia, Ghanshyam Nayak has given his voice in 12 Gujarati films with famous singers like Asha Bhosle and Mahendra Kapoor. He also dubbed 350 Gujarati films.