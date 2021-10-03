Nattu Kaka passes away: Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashmache Nattu Kaka: Ghanshyam Nayak who played the role of Nattu Kaka in Tarak Mehta was famous from home.
Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the role of ‘Nattu Kaka’ in ‘Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’, has passed away. The producer of the show Asit Modi has informed about the demise of Ghanshyam Nayak.
