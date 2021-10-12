Nattu uncle’s son fights his cancer: Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma fame Nattu uncle’s son Vikas says he forgot his name, his father’s struggle and pain during cancer tells how his father’s last years of fighting cancer went

‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’ show ‘Nattu Kaka’ will live forever in the hearts of the people. It was a character that touched the hearts of everyone from children to the elderly. His credit goes to actor Ghanshyam Nayak. Everyone liked the way Ghanshyam Nayak was playing the role of Nattu Kaka. But Ghanshyam Nayak passed away on October 3. He had been battling cancer for a long time. The last year has been very difficult for Ghanshyam Nayak i.e. Nattu Kaka and his family.

Despite suffering from cancer, ‘Nattu Kaka’ continued to work and went on shooting. But how his son Ghanshyam Nayak endured and what happened in the last one year, was recently told by his son (Nattu uncle son Vikas). In an interview with our colleague Times of India, Ghanshyam Nayak’s son Vikas said that his father had done 9 chemotherapy and 30 radiation sessions.

'Nattu Kaka' with son



There were 9 chemotherapy and 30 radiation sessions

Vikas said, ‘A year ago, my father had cancer surgery. This is followed by radiation and then chemotherapy. His cancer was so rare that the treatment he was given felt like a ‘trial and error’. He had 9 chemotherapy treatments – 5 last year and 4 this year.

Cancer spreads to the lungs

Vikas further said, ‘This was followed by 30 radiation sessions. Around September 2020, everything seemed to be under control. But in March 2021, Baba’s face swelled. We thought it might have been caused by radiation, but tests showed that the cancer had spread to the lungs.

Insisted on working, shot for the show

Vikas said he resumed his father’s chemotherapy session in April this year. Chemotherapy lasted until June, but to no avail this time. The swelling also did not subside. Vikas said, ‘But my father kept insisting on going to work. So he also did a little shooting of ‘Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’. He also removed an ad.

When cancer is found, it spreads to other parts of the body

But when the cancer was found to have spread to other parts of the body besides the lungs, the ground beneath the family’s feet shifted. Vikas said, ‘We took another test again at that time. It was found that the cancer had spread to areas other than the lungs. We immediately stopped chemotherapy and took homeopathy and ayurveda treatment. But the situation was getting worse. For the past few days, my father has been having trouble breathing. Then we tried to arrange for a nurse and oxygen at home. But his condition worsened. Then we took him to the hospital and ran. He was rushed to the ICU. He then brought them back into the room. But his condition worsened and he had to be re-admitted to the ICU.

He had forgotten his own name ‘Nattu Kaka’ and asked – who am I?

Vikas further said that 15 days before his death, his father’s sugar level suddenly rose too much and he didn’t know anyone. Vikas said, ‘When the sugar level was low, he started recognizing everyone. But on October 2, Dad asked me who I was. Dad had forgotten his own name. Then I realized that Dad was going to another world. Papa’s last wish was that he should wear makeup when he died. So after his death I called a makeup artist and did the makeup. To be honest, there was a lot of silence on his face when his pulse stopped.