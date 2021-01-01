Naushad Chef: Popular Malayali chef and filmmaker Naushad has died at the age of 55
Famous Malayalee chef and filmmaker Naushad passed away on Friday, August 27 at the age of 55. Naushad had been suffering from stomach ailments for several days, so he was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvalla. Naushad’s wife Sheeba died on August 12 of a heart attack. Naushad was a well known name in the world of cooking. Naushad had a restaurant business in Thiruvalla. After completing a course in hotel management, Naushad became a chef and made many headlines by hosting cooking shows on TV.
Naushad made a lot of headlines in the Malayalam film industry as a producer. He befriended director Blessy and tried his hand at the producer. Produced Blessy’s ‘Kajacha’, starring Mammootty. In addition, Naushad has produced ‘Spanish Masala’, ‘Best Actor’, ‘Lion and Pines’.
