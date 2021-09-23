Navalny to Russian opposition: ‘Get disappointed, a little’

MOSCOW – Two lonely people have been on alert in recent days on an air-filled bridge near the Kremlin, one of the opposition leaders, Boris Y. Those who honored Nemtsov were looking at the bouquet of flowers, as he and his associates have been there round the clock since the day he was killed. On the spot on 27 February 2015.

Some passersby offered thumbs up or fists. Some cursed the pair. But most simply went past, ignoring the small shrine to Russia’s pro-democracy movement.

“Welcome to the last 10 meters of freedom,” said Mikhail Kirtsar, one of the volunteers, of the stretch of sidewalk of protesters.

The vigil at the site, holy ground for Russian protests, has become a symbol of the extraordinary marginalization of the once formidable pro-democracy movement that began in late Soviet times. In the past year, most of its leaders have been arrested or deported.