Navalny to Russian opposition: ‘Get disappointed, a little’
MOSCOW – Two lonely people have been on alert in recent days on an air-filled bridge near the Kremlin, one of the opposition leaders, Boris Y. Those who honored Nemtsov were looking at the bouquet of flowers, as he and his associates have been there round the clock since the day he was killed. On the spot on 27 February 2015.
Some passersby offered thumbs up or fists. Some cursed the pair. But most simply went past, ignoring the small shrine to Russia’s pro-democracy movement.
“Welcome to the last 10 meters of freedom,” said Mikhail Kirtsar, one of the volunteers, of the stretch of sidewalk of protesters.
The vigil at the site, holy ground for Russian protests, has become a symbol of the extraordinary marginalization of the once formidable pro-democracy movement that began in late Soviet times. In the past year, most of its leaders have been arrested or deported.
Disappointing results for the opposition in last weekend’s election that were not free or fair created a losing mood in the house. The election underscored the grim reality that pro-Russia pro-Western and pro-democracy opposition, which has been central to US and other Western policy towards Russia for years, have no visible strategy to gain relevance.
“Honestly, you can’t call the overall result a ‘win’,” says Alexei A. Navalni, the most prominent opposition figure, wrote in a statement posted on his social media accounts from prison. He blamed fraud to destroy a voting strategy he said would have worked otherwise.
“I wouldn’t even write the traditional, ‘Don’t get discouraged, don’t throw up your hands,'” he wrote. “Don’t be disappointed, little one.” Offering a glimmer of hope, he said the signs were encouraging of what the results could be without cheating.
The Central Election Commission reported – as usual after the Russian elections – President Vladimir V. A landslide for parties and politicians loyal to Putin. The vote in parliamentary elections cleared an easy path for Mr Putin to seek a fifth term as president in 2024.
The pro-government party, United Russia, won just under 50 percent of the national vote, and won 198 of the 225 seats allocated in the district-level elections. The Communist Party of Russia, which runs as an opposition party but votes once in parliament with United Russia, came second with 19 percent. Three other parties believed to be loyal to Mr Putin also won seats. No candidate entered parliament in open opposition to Mr. Putin.
It did not help that Google and Apple, under pressure from the Kremlin, removed an app promoting candidates that Mr Navalny supported just before the vote. That move was seen by the opposition as another disappointing abandonment, this time by Western big tech companies.
“One of the modern challenges is that false prophets no longer come to us in sheep’s clothing, but in hoodies and stretched jeans,” Mr. Navalny wrote badly out of jail.
Shortly after the voting, mutual discord also started. Mr Navalny blamed Alexei A. Venediktov, editor of Echo of Moscow radio station – a generally opposition-friendly outlet – of turning a blind eye to fraud in an online voting system. Mr. Navalny Called Mr Venediktov, who had served as election observer, described a “mid-level shortfall”.
Tatyana Stanovaya, a non-resident scholar at the Moscow Carnegie Center, wrote that with Russia’s pro-democracy groups now crushed, the center of gravity of Russian political opposition may shift in other, ineffective directions. The Communist Party, for example, has moved towards an open confrontation with the Kremlin with an ideology of Soviet revivalism, which is even more extreme than Mr. Putin.
The dismal results came despite years of growing discontent over Mr Putin’s regime, as measured by polling and focus group studies. The so-called “Crimean consensus” of widespread support for Mr. Putin during the initial period of the Ukraine war on nationalist grounds has faded.
But the disillusionment is economic. Most street protests in Russia in recent years have been provincial labor actions that have received little national notice, said Yekaterina Shulman, an associate fellow at Chatham House, a trend the Communist Party is well positioned to take advantage of.
In his statement from prison, Mr Navalny did not give any specific outlook for the future of the opposition, other than saying it would be unpleasant. He called it a “long, hard marathon.”
On a recent day at the Bolshoi Kameni Bridge, the two protesters spoke vaguely about the election result and its meaning for the opposition, but also kept their distance from each other.
The vigil in which Mr Nemtsov was killed is Russia’s longest-running protest in recent days. Bouquets of roses, lilies and carnations line a sidewalk, in a spectacularly picturesque view, against the backdrop of the Kremlin’s red brick walls and the candy cane cupola of St. Basil’s Cathedral on Red Square. Muscovites bring flowers everyday.
A gunman shot Mr Nemtsov, a former First Deputy Prime Minister and opposition leader, when he walked over the bridge on February 27, 2015, either by accident or design, leaving his body in sight of the Kremlin. Members of the opposition have called this period the Nemtsov Bridge.
After several attempts to clear the flowers and arrest the watchdogs – almost all retirees – the police have made peace with most of the protesters. “We are weak, and that is what protects us,” said Mr. Kirtsar, the protester, who is a doctor. He said any major protest would be crushed.
“They think, ‘What can these pensioners do? They said. “But these people are on guard for our freedom.”
And yet, even under the watch of the bridge, the Russian protest displays numerous fractures. There are two groups working on the site. Solidarity, helped by the unregistered political party Mr Nemtsov, seeks to concentrate a limited reserve of volunteers to vigil over the weekend, when more pedestrians pass by. A separate group has been organized on Facebook that Mr Kirtser is affiliated with advocates’ daily protests.
The result is a divided alertness. The Facebook group, with about 12 members, sends volunteers in long shifts round the clock on weekdays, from 11 p.m. on Sunday to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Solidarity, an unregistered party with about 18 volunteers, takes the weekend.
“Of course, everybody debated with everybody” about how to organize the vigil, Kirser said.
While speaking, he pointed to a person from the competing group. “Normally, I can’t stand him at all,” he said. “But, well, when he’s here on the bridge he’s a hero to be here and I respect that.”
