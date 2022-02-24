– Navbharat Times

Bank of Baroda is a good opportunity for candidates preparing for a bank job to apply for recruitment. Bank of Baroda has invited applications on a regular and contract basis for the Fraud Risk and Risk Management Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the bank’s official website bankofbaroda.in. The last date for online application is March 15. Vacancy details, selection process, how to apply, etc. can be seen below.A total of 42 vacancies for the posts of Head or Deputy Head, Senior Manager and Manager will be filled in Bank of Baroda through this recruitment drive. The probationary period of regular posts will be for a period of 12 months (1 year) from the date of joining the bank of the selected candidate. The probationary period on the basis of contract will be 06 months from the date of joining the bank. However, the term can be extended at the option of the bank. Selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent personal interview rounds and / or any other selection method.

Who can apply?

Candidates with post graduate degree in BTech, BE, MTech to Chartered Account (CA), Company Secretary (CS), Computer Science, IT, Data Science from a recognized university or institution can apply for this recruitment. Click here to see post wise vacancy details and educational qualifications-

Age range

The age limit should be 32 to 55 years for Head or Deputy Head, 27 to 40 years for Senior Manager and 24 to 34 years for Manager posts. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in the upper age limit. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates in general category, EWS or OBC category will have to pay Rs.600 / -, while candidates in SC, ST, PWD category and women candidates will have to pay Rs.100 / -.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ in the Careers tab on the homepage. Click on the application link here. Fill out the application with the required details and upload the relevant documents. After depositing the fee, your application will be submitted. You can take a printout of it and keep your pass.

That’s the salary

All allowances and benefits like monthly CTC and quarters for 1.48 lakh officers, initial level DA, special allowance, HRA, CCA for MMG / S-II and MMG / S-III for regular posts, DA, special allowance, HRA, for officers respectively. CCA in Mumbai and Rs. 1.78 lakh (as amended from time to time). For contract posts, the candidates will be paid on the basis of their educational qualifications, experience, previous salary of the candidate and market benchmark.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Notification

Direct link to apply online