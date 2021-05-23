Naveen Kasturia REVEALS people threatened to burn everything down and protest outside his house if Sandeep bhaiyya doesn’t become an IAS officer [Exclusive]





In an unique dialog with Gadget Clock, Naveen Kasturia spoke at size about his function within the internet sequence, the worst and good factor he examine himself and his appearing journey.

Actor Naveen Kasturia has been part of the net since very long time even earlier than the OTT platforms took over the content material market. He’s recognized for his performances in TVF drama sequence, Pitchers. And now, he’s at present seen in TVF Aspirants whereby he performs the function of Abhilash Sharma. In an unique dialog with Gadget Clock, Naveen spoke at size about his function within the internet sequence, the worst and good factor he examine himself and his appearing journey. In the course of the interplay, Naveen revealed that there have been people who had threatened him to burn everything down and protest outside house if Sandeep bhaiyya (performed by Sunny Hinduja) doesn’t become an IAS officer within the fifth episode of TVF Aspirants.



#Naveen #Kasturia #REVEALS #people #threatened #burn #protest #house #Sandeep #bhaiyya #doesnt #IAS #officer #Unique