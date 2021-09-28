Navient, with 6 million borrowers, is asking to stop servicing federal student loans.

A second major federal student loan servicer is dropping it, a decision that would force the Education Department to move the accounts of millions of borrowers, just as the government starts collecting payments early next year.

Navient said Tuesday it wants to terminate its contract with the federal government and hand over responsibility to Maximus, another federal debt servicer. Navient serves the accounts of approximately 6 million borrowers.

Navient Chief Executive Officer Jack Raymondi said the company wants to “provide a smooth transition to borrowers” as it shifts its focus to businesses other than servicing federal student loans.

Richard Cordrey, chief operating officer of the department’s Federal Student Aid Office, said in the statement, the Department of Education “is required to provide documents and documents to ensure that the proposal meets all legal requirements and protects borrowers and taxpayers.” Reviewing other information.”