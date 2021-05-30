Navigation error sends NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter on a wild, confusing ride on Mars- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Navigation error sends NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter on a wild, confusing ride on Mars- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



The Related Press

A navigation timing error despatched NASA’s little Mars helicopter on a wild, lurching ride, its first main drawback because it took to the Martian skies final month. The experimental helicopter, named Ingenuity, managed to land safely, officers on the Jet Propulsion Laboratory reported Thursday. The difficulty cropped up about a minute into the helicopter’s sixth take a look at flight final Saturday at an altitude of 10 meters. One of many quite a few footage taken by an on-board digicam didn’t register within the navigation system, throwing your entire timing sequence off and confusing the craft about its location.

Ingenuity started tilting backwards and forwards as a lot as 20 levels and suffered energy consumption spikes, in response to Havard Grip, the helicopter’s chief pilot.

A built-in system to offer an additional margin for stability “got here to the rescue,” he wrote in an internet standing replace. The helicopter landed inside 5 meters of its meant landing website.

Ingenuity grew to become the primary plane to make a powered flight on one other planet in April, two months after touchdown on Mars with NASA’s rover Perseverance.

The 1.8-kilogram helicopter aced its first 5 flights, every yet another difficult than earlier than. NASA was so impressed by the $85 million tech demo that it prolonged its mission by no less than a month.

Saturday’s troubled flight was the primary for this bonus interval. Engineers have spent the previous a number of days addressing the issue.