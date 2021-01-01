Navika Kumar asked Omar Abdullah- Did not see any change in 2 years? Kept listening to the answer silently – Nothing has changed in 2 years? Navika Kumar asked question to Omar Abdullah, kept listening to the answer silently

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah gave an interview to Times Now Navbharat Editor-in-Chief Navika Kumar, a clip of which is viral on social media. In this interview, Navika Kumar asked Omar Abdullah whether there has been any change in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370? In response, Omar Abdullah said that he should be informed about such an investment which has happened in Jammu and Kashmir in the past. People are sharing this video of Abdullah’s answer a lot on social media.

Navika Kumar asked Omar Abdullah, ‘Has the change not started? Don’t you see the change?’ In response, Omar Abdullah said, ‘Will you show me the change? Where has the change happened? You tell me a new investment, whatever happened. Show even one positive change. Roads, tunnels, power houses, hospitals, colleges, universities… all are the products of the previous governments. Ghulam Nabi Azad got medical colleges built while health minister, Manmohan Singh got central universities built.

Omar Abdullah enumerated several projects that were started in Kashmir under Manmohan Singh’s government. He told Navika Kumar that he makes a list of the works of the previous government and the sailor should make a list of the works of this government and then compare and see how much development has happened in Jammu and Kashmir. Amidst his talk, Navika Kumar remained completely silent.

Sailor whatsapp journalism will not work here @OmarAbdullah Is pic.twitter.com/edGnezCID5 — Gurpreet Garry Walia (@_garrywalia) August 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah said that Jammu and Kashmir is far ahead in comparison to other states of the country and it is not a gift of the BJP government. He said, ‘This did not happen in the last two years, but it is the work of the governments of the last 70 years, which you say that there was no good government at that time. You talk to me on numbers.

This video clip of Omar Abdullah has been shared by journalist Gurpreet Gary Walia and wrote, ‘Navika WhatsApp journalism will not work here. This is Omar Abdullah. On the silence of the sailor, a user named Rajesh Beniwal wrote, ‘Omar Abdullah’s answer is out of syllabus for the sailor. What happened in 70 years? A fierce slap.

Writer Mrinal Pandey shared the video clip and wrote on Twitter, ‘Kokil Kuch Bolo Toh’. Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair wrote, “After Derek (Derek O’Brien), it is now Omar Abdullah’s turn.”

Journalist Harneet Singh wrote on Sailor’s silence, ‘Can’t blame Omar Abdullah for Sailor’s silence on the barrage of data and numbers. After all, they are used to the ‘no data’ rule of the present government.’





