Navika Kumar, Times Now Navbharat Summit 2021, Kangana Ranaut Asked By Anchor Why did no one stand with you when your house was demolished? Actress Swag answer, told – who does she believe to be a superstar – Why did no one stand by you if your house was demolished? On the question, Kangana Ranaut gave such an answer, told

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also attended the Times Now Summit where she answered a lot of questions from anchor Navika Kumar. Meanwhile, Kangana was also asked that when BMC was destroying the actress’s house, why did not those people whom she calls her friends come to support her. To this, Kangana Ranaut not only replied but also named and told who are the people who support her.

Kangana said ‘Look, I want to tell that I have very few friends in the industry.’ On this, Navika Kumar asked that ‘Then no one stood with you when your house and office were being demolished? No one got out.

To this Kangana replied, ‘If you only look at those who have young fan following, but that is a different thing but I have many friends who encouraged me, supported me. Mr. Prasoon Joshi ji, Mr. Vijendra Prasad, there are many people. I make films, I have a crew of 200 people, so yes I have people who support me.

Navika further asked ‘Veer Savarkar – Cellular Jail’ What was this? Has Kangana Ranaut come out of the world of Twitter or is it a political method. Hearing this question, Kangana Ranaut laughs and says- ‘What do you think I am a minister, etc.?’ On this, Navika says- ‘Maybe she is on this path.’

During this, Kangana also told who she considers a superstar. Kangana told- ‘The PM is considered a superstar in the family I come from. PM is a superstar for my family and always will be. It was my parents who took care of everything in my film’s Muhurta, it was the biggest day of my life.

Meanwhile, Navika Kumar asked Kangana – ‘Superstar Kangana Ranaut also thinks that PM is a superstar? Just like your family believes too. In response, Kangana says- ‘Of course, PM Modi is the most popular leader in the world. There is no doubt about it. It is our good fortune that we have found him for our country. I think he has taken our country to a place where we are very proud to stand.