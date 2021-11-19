Navjot Sidhu again showed his power, got his favorite lawyer made Advocate General- Punjab: Navjot Sidhu again showed his power, got his favorite lawyer made Advocate General

Sidhu was successful in getting AS Deol, who is considered close to CM Charanjit Singh Channi, removed from the post. After fulfilling his insistence, he was successful in getting his favorite Patwalia to become an AG. It is being considered as his master stroke. Now people’s eyes are on the DGP’s chair.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was popularly known as Sixer King, has been continuously beating the opponents in the politics of Punjab Congress. First, in front of his insistence, the high command showed Amarinder Singh the way out. Now due to his stubbornness, Punjab Government has appointed Advocate DS Patwalia as Advocate General of the state in place of APS Deol.

It is noteworthy that Sidhu had put pressure on the high command and Channi by resigning from the post of state head only to get Patwalia AG. Eventually on the instructions of the party high command, Chief Minister Channi had to change his decision and Deol resigned from the post of AG. However, Channi did not accept Deol’s resignation. But Sidhu remained adamant and announced that he would go to his office only after Deol’s resignation from the post of Advocate General.

Events changed rapidly after Sidhu’s threat. On 9 November, Charanjit Channi announced that the resignation of Advocate General APS Deol had been accepted. Sources say that now Sidhu’s next goal is to get his favorite officer appointed to the post of DGP of the state. But till the time the panel of officers is not approved by the central government, Sidhu will have to wait.

Experts say that in a tussle with Channi, Sidhu showed that it is not that easy to get over him. After killing the captain for all four meals, Sidhu also brought Channi on the back foot. Now at the moment Sixer King’s attitude is sharp and he is not seen in any mood to suppress anyone.