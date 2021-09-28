Navjot Sidhu meets CM Channy: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channy is meeting Navjot Singh Sidhu

Highlights The controversy in the Punjab Congress may now come to an end

The meeting between Channi and Sidhu at Punjab Bhavan lasted for about two hours.

Sidhu is adamant on removing DGP Sahota and AG Deol

Chandigarh

The ongoing war in the Punjab Congress is coming to an end. A meeting between Navjyot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channy took place about three days after he resigned as state president. According to media reports, citing sources, the case has been framed and Navjyot Singh Sidhu will remain the state Congress president. However, after the meeting, the two leaders did not say anything about the meeting.

The meeting between Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu at Punjab Bhavan lasted for about two hours. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Meanwhile, Congress inspector Harish Chaudhary also had separate discussions with Sidhu.

Navjyot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress President, Captain took a funny toll!

The meeting lasted for 2 hours … was there any solution?

The meeting discussed about the resignation of Navjyot Singh Sidhu from the post of Punjab Congress president for about two hours. Sidhu and Channi were said to be talking to the media after the meeting, but then they left without any conversation. Sidhu is said to be adamant on removing acting Punjab DGP Iqbal Preetsingh Sahota and AG Amarpreet Singh Dial.

Navjyot Singh Sidhu resigns: Sidhu abruptly resigns as Punjab Congress president, political quake READ Also Naxals kill accomplice: Chaibasa News: Naxal area commander not charged

Punjab’s politics: Captain Amarinder Singh killed again – Sidhu is not right for Punjab … he will not be allowed to win

Navjot Singh Sidhu is adamant on removing DGP Sahota and AG Deol

Sidhu showed his sharp attitude even before the conversation. After Dinkar Gupta went on leave, he targeted Iqbal Preet Singh Saheta, who became the acting DGP. It was believed that the meeting would decide whether to withdraw Sidhu’s resignation.

Amarinder Singh: Amarinder Singh’s big announcement, ‘I will not join BJP but will not stay in Congress for long’

Sidhu targeted the DGP by tweeting before the conversation

Earlier, Navjat Singh Sidhu attacked Iqbal Preet Sahota, who was made DGP, just before his meeting with Channy. He said DGP IPS Sahota was the head of the SIT set up to probe the unholy incident that took place during the Badal government. He had lied to two Sikh youths and given a clean chit to Badals. At that time I went there with many Congress ministers and today’s home ministers and promised them to fight for the support of those people (the stuck youth).

‘I too will not back down from the questions of the people of Punjab’

Earlier, in a press conference, CM Channy said, “The state president is the head of the party. He wants to make his point. There is no such thing as a bad environment for the Congress in Punjab. I too will not back down from the questions of the people of Punjab.

Sidhu Video Message: Navjot Sidhu’s first video message after his resignation, explaining the reason for his displeasure