Navjot Singh Siddhu Again Raise Question Related to Congress inner rift

Conflict continues in Punjab Congress. State President Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Sunday that the discussion should start again on the real issues related to the state, which is related to every Punjabi and the coming generation.

Conflict continues in Punjab Congress. State President Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Sunday that the discussion should start again on the real issues related to the state, which is related to every Punjabi and the coming generation. Sidhu emphasized that he would not shy away from the real issues of the state. Sidhu’s statement comes at a time when a war of words has intensified between several Congress leaders of Punjab and former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over his friendship with Pakistani journalist Arusa Alam.

Sidhu tweeted that the discussion should start again on the real issues related to Punjab, which is related to every Punjabi and our future generations. How do we deal with the economic emergency that is ready to knock on our door in the form of a major crisis? I will not back down on genuine issues related to the state at any cost.” Recently, during his meeting with senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Harish Rawat in Delhi, Sidhu had expressed concern over the 18-point agenda framed by the party leadership. The 18-point agenda includes the 2015 sacrilege cases and action against the culprits of the drug mafia.

The state president had said that the people of Punjab were demanding justice for police firing on protesters at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in Faridkot to protest against the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 during the previous Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party regime. Huh.

Referring to various issues, Sidhu in a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi said that as per the report of the Special Task Force (STF), the “big fish” in the drug smuggling gang should be arrested. Sidhu said the party has the last chance to choose between “irreparable damage” and “damage control”.

The state Congress president tweeted, “We have the last chance to choose between irreparable damage and the last chance for damage control. Who will bring back those resources instead of letting the state resources go into the pockets of private companies? Who will lead the initiative of its revival for the prosperity of our great kingdom.”

Sidhu, in a letter to the party president, had said this election was the “last chance for revival and redemption” of the state. In his third tweet, Sidhu said, “Clear the haze, shine like a real sun on the roadmap for Punjab’s revival, drive away those who protect selfish vested interests and focus only on the path that will lead to “Jitega Punjab, Jitegi” Punjabiyat and will lead to ‘Jeetega Har Punjabi’.” In a letter to the Congress president, Sidhu has advocated making a “13-point agenda with the Punjab model a part of the party’s manifesto for the 2022 assembly elections”.