Navjot Singh Sidhu Calls Imran Khan Big Brother BJP Sambit Patra Amish Devgan Ashoke Pandit Angry On Him

Navjot Singh Sidhu has described Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as his elder brother, for which Sambit Patra and Ashok Pandit have taunted him.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has once again come under the target of people for his statement. In fact, he has described Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan as his elder brother. Navjot Singh Sidhu made this statement during a conversation with the CEO of Kartarpur Project in Pakistan. Journalists and filmmakers, including BJP leaders, were also furious over his statement. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit tweeted and said that what else can be expected from him.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit lashed out at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for calling Imran Khan his elder brother and wrote, “So a terrorist, who killed thousands of Indians, is Navjot Singh Sidhu’s elder brother. What more can you expect from a person who has the support of the Gandhi family.”

Famous journalist Amish Devgan also took a dig at Navjot Singh Sidhu and wrote, “If Navjot Singh Sidhu goes to Pakistan, don’t praise Imran Khan, it can’t happen. Today Sidhu has called Imran Khan as elder brother. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also did not lag behind in targeting Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sambit Patra attacked Navjot Singh Sidhu fiercely in a press conference and said, “Veteran Congress leader and Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu should go to Pakistan and don’t glorify Imran Khan, don’t praise Pakistan. . Today Sidhu has addressed Imran Khan as elder brother and said that I love him very much. This is a matter of concern for crores of Indians.

Let us inform that Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has also now presented a clarification on the matter. Navjot Singh Sidhu said, “Because of our PM Modi ji and his PM Imran Khan sahib, the sangat is able to visit there today. When I went last too, people catch small talk. I talk about the issue.” He also left no stone unturned in replying to the opposition parties and said, “Whatever the BJP wants, my point is not to make any allegations.”