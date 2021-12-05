Navjot Singh Sidhu came out against Arvind Kejriwal in the same manner, sat on dharna outside the house

The political battle between the ruling party Congress vs Aam Aadmi Party seems to be intensifying with the Punjab assembly elections. Punjab Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday staged a dharna along with guest teachers outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal. Let us inform that Arvind Kejriwal had reached Mohali in Punjab recently to participate in the demonstration of teachers. Now in his style, Sidhu also sat on a dharna with the demand of Delhi teachers. It should be noted that these teachers are demanding to be made permanent.

