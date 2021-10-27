Navjot Singh Sidhu hits back at Captain, says worst CM; Reminded – last time when the party was formed, it got only 856 votes

Targeting the Captain, Sidhu said that you will be remembered as a Jaichand in the political history of Punjab. You really are a tainted cartridge.

At present, the most discussed in the politics of Punjab is the war of words between former CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu. The latest case is of Sidhu’s counterattack, in which he has described Captain as the worst CM.

Sidhu tweeted and said that you wanted to close the doors for me, because I was raising the voice of the people, speaking truth to power! Last time you formed the party, you lost your ballot, got only 856 votes. The people of Punjab are again waiting to punish you for compromising on the interests of Punjab.

Sidhu said why were the MLAs against you? You just want to defeat me, have you ever wanted to conquer Punjab? Your 75/25 deals with Badal and BJP are very clear. You sold the interests of Punjab to save yourself. You were a negative force stopping the justice and development of Punjab.

Earlier, Sidhu said that we 78 Congress MLAs, could never imagine what we got. The ED controlled the BJP loyalist Chief Minister of Punjab, who sold the interests of Punjab to save his skin! You were a negative force stopping the justice and development of Punjab.

At the same time, on Sidhu’s tweet against himself, Captain Amarinder Singh said, ‘He (Sidhu) talks a lot, he has no idea, he has no brain. I never spoke to Amit Shah and Dhindsa on these issues, but now I will. I want to be strong against Congress, SAD and AAP. I will talk to them. Together we will form a United Front to defeat them.