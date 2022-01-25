Navjot Singh Sidhu Punjab elections: Navjot Sidhu made this promise regarding MSP if Congress government is formed again

There has been speculation that Sidhu wants to put pressure on the high command to stake his claim through the Punjab model. But, in the past, Sidhu has claimed that his Punjab model is not for any post or election.

Congress has made a big announcement regarding Punjab assembly elections. Party’s Punjab unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu said that the Congress government will buy oilseeds, pulses and maize from farmers at MSP if it comes to power again in Punjab.

Punjab Congress chief Sidhu has been talking about the Punjab model. Sidhu had earlier said that if the Congress comes to power, the government will give 50 percent of the wages of all laborers working in fields up to 5 acres. Sidhu said that the government wants to give subsidy in the hands of agricultural labourers, small farmers, families.

The Congress leader had said that the government wanted to promote diversity in crops. Apart from this, Sidhu said that if the farmer is forced to sell the crop at a price less than the MSP, then the government will pay the difference between the sale price and the MSP to the farmers. Sidhu had said that the Congress government itself would give the MSP.

Sidhu, who is campaigning for the assembly elections through the ‘Punjab model’, had said that a legal guarantee of MSP would be given on pulses, oilseeds and maize in the state. The Congress leader said that 75 thousand crore oil and one lakh pulses are imported in the country. We will buy and sell them through PUNSUP and MARKFED.

If voted to power again in Punjab, Congress Govt will procure oilseeds, pulses, and maize from farmers on MSP: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in Jalandhar pic.twitter.com/IzrRUjkF30 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

There has been speculation that Sidhu wants to put pressure on the high command to stake his claim through the Punjab model. But, in the past, Sidhu has claimed that his Punjab model is not for any post or election, it is for the people of Punjab. The state Congress chief said that the Punjab model is not just an electoral model, but it is a well-researched tailor-made solution model based on geographical, social and economic factors designed for the people of Punjab.

He also promised to create more than 5 lakh jobs and de-addiction centers through the Urban Employment Guarantee Mission in the next five years after the return of the Congress government in the state.