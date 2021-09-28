Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as PCC chief

Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned as Punjab Congress president. In his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said, “We cannot compromise with the future of Punjab and the welfare agenda of the state.” Sidhu has also written in his resignation that he will continue to work for the Congress. The language of Sidhu’s resignation letter indicates that he is dissatisfied somewhere. Coincidentally, Sidhu resigned on the same day that Captain Amarinder Singh was on his first visit to Delhi after taking over as Chief Minister. After all, everything was going according to Sidhu’s mind, so what kind of compromise is Sidhu making that he doesn’t want to make?

At the urging of Navjyot Singh Sidhu, veterans like Captain Amarinder Singh were removed from the Chief Minister’s post in one fell swoop. Charanjit Singh Channi from his camp became the Chief Minister. The favorite got the ministerial post. The picture of the new Chief Minister holding hands like a parent also became popular. In the midst of all this, Sidhu’s resignation is not only unexpected but also a major blow to the Congress ahead of next year’s Punjab Assembly elections.

While everything was going well, Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress president. This is giving rise to many kinds of speculation. Only Sidhu can say the real reason, but there is talk of disagreement with Chief Minister Channy over some important appointments.

It is no secret that Sidhu’s ambition is to become the Chief Minister. He put up a sign saying that an experienced person like Captain Amarinder Singh was removed from the post of Chief Minister. Then Sidhu could see his destination very close, but the captain opened the open front and threw water on Sidhu’s plans to become the Chief Minister. However, Sikh Dalit Charanjit Singh Channy from Sidhu Camp got the Chief Minister’s chair. Sidhu could not become the Chief Minister but he wanted the new Chief Minister to follow his instructions. Maybe Channy has decided that he will not be the rubber stamp CM, which has increased his differences with Sidhu.

Though the captain was removed, Sidhu’s focus was on showing himself as the Chief Minister in the elections after stepping down as the Chief Minister. Congress Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat also announced to contest the 2022 Assembly elections under Sidhu’s leadership. This clearly meant that if the Congress won the election, it would be the Chief Minister. But Rawat’s statement caused a stir. In the race for the Chief Minister’s post, Sunil Jakhar reacted strongly to the announcement to make Sidhu a face in the elections. The Dalit card that the Congress played before the elections by making Channy the Chief Minister was feared to spoil the whole game. Seeing the growing confusion, Rawat and the party high command had to make it clear that both Sidhu and Chief Minister Channy would be the face of the Congress in the elections. Maybe Sidhu was teased about it too.