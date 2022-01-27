Navjot Singh Sidhu told Rahul Gandhi in gestures from the stage itself – tell the name of the CM sir

During the virtual rally in Jalandhar, CM Channi and Sidhu hugged each other and tried to give the message of being ‘one’. There have been reports of a tussle between these two leaders for a long time.

State Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu and current CM Charanjit Singh Channi are being considered for the face of Chief Minister in Punjab Congress. At the same time, from the stage of a virtual rally in Jalandhar, State Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu asked this question to former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on the pretext of the name of the person who implemented the party’s agenda.

Addressing from the dais in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, Sidhu said, “Rahul ji, the biggest question that the people of Punjab ask is who will implement this agenda? Who will be that individual? Sidhu said that we will accept the decision of the high command, we will accept the decision.

After this, while addressing the virtual rally, Rahul Gandhi said, “Both Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Singh Channi assured me that two people cannot lead, only one person will lead. Both said that whoever takes the lead, the other person will take an oath by all his strength to help him. Rahul Gandhi said, “If the Congress party, party workers and Punjab want then we will take the decision of the Chief Minister, we will take that decision after asking our workers.”

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reached Amritsar’s Golden Temple to pay obeisance amid the increased agitation for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. During this, many party leaders including CM Charanjit Singh Channi, State President Navjot Singh Sidhu were present with him. This is Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to Punjab after the announcement of election dates.

On the other hand, Punjab Congress leader Jagmohan S. Kang has requested party president Sonia Gandhi to give ticket to his son Yadvendra from Kharar-52 assembly constituency. Kang said that CM Channi is being politically jealous of him, whom I warn to take drastic steps.