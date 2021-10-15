Navjot Singh Sidhu withdraws his resignation after meeting Rahul Gandhi, will continue as Punjab Congress President

A big news has come out from the politics of Punjab. Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue as the President of Punjab Congress. He has withdrawn his resignation after meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He said that I have spoken to Rahul Gandhi on all issues and whatever the decision of the high command will be, I will accept it.

The statement of Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat has also come to the fore in this matter. He said Sidhu has shared his concerns with Rahul Gandhi. We have told them that their concerns will be taken care of here. After which Sidhu has ensured that he is withdrawing his resignation and that he will fulfill his responsibilities as Punjab Congress President.

Let us tell you that there has been discord in the Punjab Congress for a long time. After which Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned from the post of Punjab Congress President, met Congress in-charge Harish Rawat and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal in Delhi on Thursday. After the meeting, he had said that he would follow all orders of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

On the other hand, the new Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi had reached former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at his farm house on Thursday. However, according to media reports, CM Charanjit Singh had reached his residence to seek the blessings of Captain Amarinder Singh with his newly wed son and daughter-in-law. This meeting between the two leaders was considered very important. Captain Amarinder Singh has been very angry with the Congress ever since he was removed from the post of Chief Minister.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who arrived in Delhi on Thursday, met many Congress leaders at Punjab Bhawan. Then he said that whatever my concerns were for Punjab and for Punjab Congress, I have told the party high command. I have full faith in Congress President, in Priyanka Gandhi and in Rahul Gandhi. Whatever decision they take will be in the interest of Congress and Punjab, I will follow their every order.